Dead man shot in the face outside New York church

A man was shot in the face outside a Brooklyn church on Friday, police said.

The 39-year-old victim was shot around 5:30 p.m. in front of the Miller Evangelical Christian Union Church on President Street, near the corner of Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.

The shooter and victim had gotten into a dispute at the scene, according to police.

He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals / Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released the victim's identity and an investigation is ongoing.

The gruesome murder was the last during a spike in gun violence in the city this summer.