Deadpool co-creator discusses Disney with brutal Mickey Mouse art

It's no secret that Rob Liefeld, the creator of a series of iconic characters, the most famous of which is Deadpool, is not happy with the way Disney handles the character after buying it from Sony. Liefeld has made it clear that he does not believe that the Mouse Empire has any plans for Merc with the Mouth as it does not fit their PG13 sensitivity. Now, the artist has taken things a step further by sharing a fan art piece in his Instagram story that depicts Deadpool holding a lifeless Mickey Mouse corpse with a bullet hole in his temple.

They're hardly the most subtle images, but apparently a good approximation of how Rob Liefeld and, by extension, Deadpool, feel about Disney's control. The image is just the latest in a long list of public complaints Liefeld had shared in recent months regarding the status of Deadpool's film adaptations. It started with him saying that Marvel currently has & # 39; zero & # 39; plans to make Deadpool 3.

"I feel like Deadpool, the movies, have set sail. We have two brilliant movies, and we live in a culture that always looks forward because all they sell us is 'next, next, next'. It's the fever. For me, as the fever subsides, people just need to calm down and realize that Deadpool 1 and 2 were released two years apart, 2016 and 2018, and I just can't … I'm not that crazy about him Marvel's plan right now. "

"If Ryan isn't doing Deadpool 3 right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it yet and that's all I'm saying. So do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where I'm not that, I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm as if, yes. See if it happens, excellent. "

Liefeld was criticized by MCU fans, so much so that he had to clarify his statement in a subsequent interview, in which he reiterated his previous position that Marvel studios had no plans to introduce Deadpool into the MCU any time soon.

"Do I know there's no movement in a Deadpool 3 right now? I know. Yes. And does that worry me? No. Not at all. What I did was honestly answer a question. And what I learned this week is just a lie. Just tell people that everything is lollipop, unicorns and rainbows and you will be better in your life because people want to be lied to. Just because someone says "Yes, we are still moving", that's the code for & # 39; There is nothing to see here. "

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has been more cautiously optimistic about Deadpool's return to the big screen, claiming that the possibilities for the character are endless now that they can play in the big MCU sandbox. Liefeld's latest jab is unlikely to go down well with Disney, but it seems like the comic book legend doesn't matter to him right now. The original of the art appeared on Rob Liefeld's Instagram account.

