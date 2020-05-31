Deadpool could take over Stan Lee's cameos in the MCU

Stan Lee's cameo has been a long-loved tradition in Marvel movies for a long time. But with the iconic comic book maker no longer with us, it seems like a new tradition may be about to take its place. Namely, the dead Pool cameo.
At least, that's according to insider Roger Wardell, who has a proven track record when it comes to Marvel scoops, accurately leaking a lot of information about Final game Last year, while it also dropped other nuggets in the past little, that has proven true.
Coming to Twitter earlier this month, in what appears to be a new and presumably replacement account, he shared the following information:
Marvel is considering using Deadpool for brief cameos after the release of DP3. Stan Lee will continue to appear in a more sophisticated and subtle way.
Wardell seems to be saying here that Deadpool will take over Stan Lee's traditional cameos, while Lee will still be included, but since he is no longer alive, his appearances will be more subtle. So probably something like his face on a poster, or a painting or a photo of him in the background somewhere. Things as we have already seen. For example, Stan appears in graffiti art in Deadpool 2.
In some ways, this idea makes perfect sense given that Wade Wilson is one of the rare Marvel heroes who can get away with breaking the laws of continuity. On the other hand, some people may not like the idea of dead Pool Intervene for beloved Stan Lee and you may feel that no one should replace his cameos, even if Lee will still be used in subtle ways.
Tell us, however, what do you think of this? It is a good idea? And should Marvel move on? Let us know below.