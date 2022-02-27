Deadpool is one of the most popular comic book characters in the world, and for good reason. He’s funny, irreverent, and just a little bit twisted. So it’s no surprise that Deadpool fans are eagerly awaiting news about Deadpool 3. In this blog post, we will take a look at everything we know so far about Deadpool 3. We’ll discuss the plot, the cast, and when we can expect to see it in theatres

With both critically and commercially successful Deadpool movies, it is no wonder that Fox would want to continue this series with a third instalment. Further, Kevin Feige announced that the Merc with a Mouth will be the first character to be given an R-rated movie when he does enter the MCU.

Who is Deadpool?

Deadpool is a character from the X-Men universe. He is a mutant with the ability to heal himself quickly. Deadpool was created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza. Deadpool’s first appearance was in New Mutants #98 in 1991. Deadpool became popular in the early 2000s due to his appearances in various comic books. He has since appeared in video games, movies, and television shows.

What can we expect from Deadpool?

We can expect more of the same from Deadpool: plenty of action, comedy, and fourth-wall-breaking. In Deadpool’s world, nothing is sacred. So we can expect him to make fun of anything and everything – including other superhero movies.

We can also expect more of the same humour that we’ve seen in Deadpool’s previous appearances. This includes plenty of jokes about violence and other taboo subjects. Deadpool is known for its fast-paced action sequences. So we can expect lots of bullets flying and swords clashing in Deadpool.

Is Reynolds and director Shawn Levy working together?

Both Reynolds and director Shawn Levy had worked together and made some excellent movies like Free Guy and The Adam Project. And since their duo is so great Collider got a few steps further and asked if were working together on Deadpool 3 or not. To this Reynolds told,

“We have talked enough about everything, but I will say this about that particular subject is I will have a bunch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I will be capable to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more easily and definitively down the road.”

Reynolds doesn’t want to share anything now, but it seems like news on Deadpool 3 is just around the corner. What will be the much-anticipated release date and who might helm our favorite sequel? We will get to know everything sooner or later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirmed by Marvel Studios president @Kevfeige, 'Deadpool 3' is coming, and it's going to be part of the MCU! @VancityReynolds, who plays a foul-mouthed mercenary will be keeping his R-rating intact! ⚔

Are you just as excited as we are for the third #Deadpool movie?#TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/nYHbE9gFhX — Movies Now (@moviesnowtv) January 14, 2021

Why you should watch Deadpool?

Deadpool is one of the funniest superhero movies in recent years. It is also one of the most violent and crude. Deadpool does not shy away from using bad language, and violence to get his point across. This is what sets him apart from other superheroes. He is not afraid to show his dark side, which makes him all the more interesting. The Deadpool series is one that should not be missed, especially if you are a fan of crude humor and over-the-top violence.

What does the Critic review about Deadpool?

Deadpool was not only a commercial success but also managed to win over the critics. Rotten Tomatoes has Deadpool with an approval rating of 84%. IMDb has it at an even higher rating of 89%. So, what did the critics have to say about Deadpool?

Well, most agreed that Deadpool was not only hilarious but also a refreshing change of pace from the superhero genre. Deadpool’s dark humour and willingness to break the fourth wall are what sets him apart from other superheroes. Some did find Deadpool to be too crass and juvenile, but that is to be expected with a character like Deadpool. Overall, the reviews for Deadpool were very positive and it is easy to see why the Deadpool franchise has been so successful.

Deadpool’s success is not only due to his humour and badass attitude but also to the great team behind him. Ryan Reynolds is perfect for the role of Deadpool and his chemistry with Morena Baccarin is undeniable. The rest of the cast is just as talented.