Motor vehicle collisions are common in the U.S. and can result in injuries and fatalities. According to the National Safety Council, an estimated 4.8 million people were injured in motor vehicle accidents in 2020, and 42,338 were killed. Among the many different types of injuries that can be caused by motor vehicle collisions, some of the most common include injuries to the vertebral discs in the lumbar region of the spinal column. The force of a collision can cause your body's position to abruptly shift, which can cause your vertebra to rotate or be forced out of alignment. This can result in several types of injuries to your lumbar discs, including a herniation, bulge, or fracture.



In some cases, people might not realize that they have suffered lumbar disc injuries at the time of their crashes. If you wait to see your doctor for too long after your crash, the insurance company might try to dispute its insured's liability for your injuries.

Vertebral Column Anatomy

Your vertebral column includes 33 bones called vertebrae that protect your spinal cord. Each vertebra is separated from the next by a cartilage disc that helps to cushion the bones and allow you to move. The bones of the vertebral column fall into the following four regions:

Cervical vertebrae – Seven vertebrae in the uppermost portion of the vertebral column in the neck

Thoracic vertebrae – 12 vertebrae in the upper and middle back area

Lumbar vertebrae – Five vertebrae in your lower back

Sacrum – Five fused vertebrae below the lumbar region that support and stabilize your vertebral column

Coccyx – Five fused vertebrae that make up your tailbone

Peripheral nerves enter the spinal cord in the spaces between the vertebrae and carry signals to and from the spinal cord and brain for different areas of the body. Lumbar disc injuries occur when a cartilage intervertebral disc between two of the lumbar vertebrae is injured, which can happen due to natural age-related degeneration or from trauma in an auto accident or an act of violence. In some cases, people with degenerative disc disease in their lumbar spines might also suffer an exacerbation of their pre-existing injuries in auto collisions.

What Is a Herniated Disc?

A herniated disc is also called a ruptured or slipped disc and is one of the most common types of lumbar back injuries you might suffer in an auto accident. Each disc is comprised of the annulus fibrosis, which is a tough outer layer, that surrounds a soft interior. A disc herniation occurs when the annulus fibrosis is ruptured, causing the contents of the soft interior to leak into the limited space of the spinal canal. If you have a herniated disc, you can experience pain and discomfort caused by pressure being placed on the nerves in your spinal cavity. Some of the symptoms you might suffer from a herniated lumbar disc include the following:

Continuous or intermittent pain in the lower back

Sciatica or radiating pain through the buttocks and into your legs

Muscle weakness in your legs

Burning sensation

Leg pain

Foot drop

Numbness or tingling in the legs or feet

Pain that worsens with movement or when leaning forward

Pain from a herniated lumbar disc frequently has a fast onset after the injury. However, you might also experience delayed symptoms.

What Is a Bulging Disc?

A disc bulge is a different type of injury than a disc herniation. A bulging disc can occur when the annulus fibrosis is affected but does not rupture. If you have a bulging disc, you might not immediately notice pain. This makes it important for you to seek a full medical examination immediately after an auto accident to determine whether you have been injured.

A disc bulge can place pressure on the nerves that surround them and cause the following types of symptoms:

Trouble lifting things or walking

Pain in your buttocks, lower spine, thighs, or feet

A bulging disc can also place pressure on the sciatic nerve and cause pain that affects one leg but not the other.

How Car Accidents Can Cause Bulging Discs or Herniated Discs

The sudden impact of a motor vehicle collision can cause your lower body to rotate and become maladjusted. This can cause pressure to be placed on your spinal column and compress the soft interior of a lumbar disc, which can cause the contents to bulge out. The trauma from a car accident can also cause a disc to rupture and leak its contents into your spinal canal.



Following your collision, you should undergo a thorough medical examination to identify and document all of your injuries. In many cases, a consultation with an orthopedic doctor and an MRI will be required to properly assess and diagnose the extent and severity of your lumbar disc injuries.

If you have a herniated disc, the severity of your symptoms will depend on its location and the extent of the herniation. Herniated lumbar discs are likelier to cause pain than bulging discs since they protrude further into the spinal canal and can irritate the surrounding nerves.

Promptly seeking medical care after a car accident can help to detect your injuries earlier. Early treatment can help to reduce the overall pain that you might otherwise experience. Having medical records right after your accident can also help you prove that your injuries were caused by your accident instead of something else. Getting a proper diagnosis is critical for getting the right types of treatment and proving your claim.

When you see a doctor for suspected lumbar disc injuries following a car crash, your doctor will likely perform one of the following tests:

X-ray – an imaging test that produces an image using electromagnetic radiation and can show fractures

Computerized tomography scan (CT scan) – creates a more detailed image by using a series of x-rays

Magnetic resonance imaging MRI) – Uses a magnetic field and radio waves to produce an image of internal structures and can help to confirm a herniated disc’s location

Myelogram – Uses a dye injection and x-rays to reveal pressure on the nerves or spine by a disc herniation

Once these tests have been performed, your doctor will consider them and the results of your physical examination to make a proper diagnosis.

The treatments you might receive will depend on your specific injury, its location, and its severity. Some of the types of treatments your doctor might recommend include the following:

Epidural steroid injections

Pain medication

Physical therapy

Surgery

How an Injury Attorney Can Help

Many doctors refuse to treat people who have been injured in car accidents. This might occur when doctors believe that litigation might happen, and they do not want to be involved in potential lawsuits. Some doctors also are not equipped to bill auto insurance companies. An injury attorney for spine injuries can help facilitate referrals for treatment. Experienced spine injury lawyers frequently have significant contacts with orthopedic specialists and other medical professionals who are willing to treat auto accident victims.



A lawyer can also properly assess the value of a personal injury claim to ensure that you understand what your claim might be worth. This can help you evaluate any settlement offers you might receive to make certain that you only accept an offer that will fairly compensate you for your losses.

Damages

The damages you might recover will depend on the severity of your injuries, your likelihood of fully recovering, and other factors. Some of the types of damages you might be able to recover in an auto accident claim include the following:

Past and future medical expenses

Past and future wage losses

Property damage

Physical pain and suffering

Emotional trauma

Reduction in your ability to enjoy life

Disability

Your lawyer will carefully evaluate the facts and circumstances of your case to properly value all of your losses, including your non-economic damages such as your pain and suffering, the disruption to your daily life and leisure activities, and more.

