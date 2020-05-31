Deals: Amazon Prime members can get AirPods Pro for $ 219.99 today on Woot

Woot today is discounting a new pair of AirPods Pro for $ 219.99 for Amazon Prime members, below original price of $ 249.00.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, the AirPods Pro will be priced at $ 224.99 during today's sale, but if you connect a Prime account to Woot, you can get an additional $ 5 discount during the checkout process. If you're a Prime member, you can also get free two-day shipping.

Woot's discount today matches the previous low price on AirPods Pro seen on Verizon. This sale won't last long at Woot, so be sure to head to the retailer soon if you're interested in high-end wireless headphones.

