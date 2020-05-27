Deals: Woot's Latest Refurbished iPhone Sale Starts at $ 40 for iPhone 5s

Woot's new restored sale has a collection of older iPhone models at a discounted price. This includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5s. The iPhone 5 and 5c were included in the sale, but are already sold out.

Specifically, prices start at $ 39.99 for the 16GB iPhone 5s and upload to $ 129.99 for the 16GB iPhone 6s Plus. There are multiple storage and color options for each iPhone, and all models are revamped.

Woot has inspected all of its reconditioned iPhones, and they are expected to have moderate levels of wear, including scratches and dents. Otherwise, they will be in full operating condition and the batteries are tested to operate at a minimum capacity of 85 percent.

In a separate sale, Woot offers a new iPhone XS Max for just $ 699.99 (64 GB, space gray). The retailer also has 256GB and 512GB models for sale, and all models are fully unlocked.

Be sure to check out the entire Woot sale before it ends later tonight. If you're buying more iPhone discounts, we track all the best deals operators are offering in our dedicated guide to iPhone deals.