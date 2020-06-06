Dean Cain: Celebrities who call the police to expose their own hypocrisy

Appeals by Hollywood celebrities to dismantle police departments expose their own hypocritical acts and hurt law enforcement Americans who work with heroic intent, actor Dean Cain said Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Jedediah Bila, Cain explained why hypocrisy is "just a standard protocol for Hollywood elites."

"Of course, they are hiring ex-officers as their security because that is all. Because they want to be safe. 'These rules apply to me, not you.' They can afford it and most people don't. you can do it. "

Cain argued that definancing the police is asking for anarchy, vigilance, violence and crime.

Instead, according to Cain, celebrities should help departments spend more money to properly train officers and do them "on the job of what these people think they should be doing."

"Without the rule of law, we have total and complete lawlessness and it is just crazy," he said.

In 2018, Cain joined the Idaho St. Anthony Police Department as a reserve officer. This year, Cain was sworn in once again with the Pocatello Police Department under the command of Police Chief Roger Schei.

He told Bila that the anti-police sentiment was personally heartbreaking for him because he ignores those who serve in the name of justice.

"Well, it's heartbreaking for me, because people forget that cops are male and female, just as they are. They have chosen to serve and protect," Cain said.

"And yes, the murder of George Floyd was terrible. Absolutely horrible, inexcusable, and those officers are being tried for murder, as they should be," he said. "That was terrible. It is not how they taught us the police. It certainly is not how they taught me the police in Pocatello, Idaho, where I serve."

Under Schei's leadership, Cain described a "community-based" policing style following Sir Robert Peel's Nine Principles of Vigilance.

"It is very community-based, and it is heartbreaking to see this happen because they are wonderful people, heroic people who are serving and protecting us all," he said.

"Do you know who they are going to call when something goes wrong? They will call 911. Who will answer? No one. It is a terrible idea," Cain concluded.