DeAndre Baker of the Giants included in Commissioner's Exemption List

DeAndre Baker, the Giants' cornerback involved in a serious legal battle, was included on the Commissioner's List of Exemptions on Monday, allowing the Giants to avoid any possible distractions while Baker is paid to stay away from the team.

Baker, 22, faces four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault as a result of an incident on May 13 at a party in Miramar, Florida. No official charges have yet been filed by the Broward County Prosecutor's Office and Baker & # 39; s The representation maintains that Baker was the victim of an extortion plan and that the case should be dismissed.

D.J FLUKER FROM RAVENS CLAIMS TO BE THE VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE: LONG-TERM FRIEND DETAINED ON ASSAULT CHARGES

Only NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has the authority to put a player on the exemption list, and this makes the decision of what to do with Baker out of the Giants' hands. While he's on the list, Baker will be paid, but he doesn't have the team's 90-man roster. Baker, upon request and with the team's permission, may be present on the team premises "reasonably" for meetings, individual training, treatment, therapy and rehabilitation, but may not practice or attend games. The Giants will not grant Baker permission to appear at camp at this time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Baker has the right to appeal and will do so through the NFL Players Association, one of his attorneys, Patrick Patel, told The Post.

Click here for the full New York Post story.