DeAndre Baker's Witness Saga Sets Giants' Difficult Decision

Is it worth the trouble?

This is a question that the Giants' new head coach Joe Judge must be grappling with right now regarding troubled sophomore cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Sometime during the next 17 days before the Giants' training camp report date is scheduled for July 28, Judge will have to make one of the most important decisions he has faced in the more than six months since he was hired to turn 19. head coach in franchise history.

That is, if you have not yet made that decision.

What to do with Baker, the troublesome 22-year-old cornerback?

Does Judge give you another chance, risking the distractions that will surely accompany him if he stays with the team, not to mention the possible poor outcome if his performance on the field is as disappointing in 2020 as it was in 2019?

Or Judge, whose mantra this offseason has been based on building a winning culture inside a locker room that's been missing for far too long, just moves out of Baker and cuts the bait?

General manager Dave Gettleman switched to get Baker at the end of the first round of last year's draft. Part of his reputation depends on whether or not Baker becomes a worthy player in the first round. So the conflicting GM is likely to prefer not to admit their mistake so soon.

By contrast, Judge has no record with Baker, so if Baker is cut before camp, perhaps that is an indication of the power the new coach can have over Gettleman with the property.

Baker's name made the news again this weekend, again for all the wrong reasons – that is, not soccer related.

Baker has continued his dubiously poor rookie season on the field with an even worse offseason, based on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with which he was charged stemming from an alleged incident. May 13. in Miramar, Fla.

For months, Patrick Patel, one of the attorneys representing Baker, has been adamant in comments to The Post's Paul Schwartz that the case against his client is so weak that it is likely to be pulled out of court.

However, on Friday, a report came out that Baker had direct Instagram message exchanges with a man named Dominic Johnson, indicating that he and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar paid four witnesses a total. $ 55,000 to keep them quiet.

If this is proven to be true, Judge may not have to make a decision about Baker.

In May, the Giants told Baker to stay away from his off-season virtual show and to focus on his legal problems in Florida after his incident.

Maybe it's better for him to stay away from training camp, too, until (yes?) He can clear his name.