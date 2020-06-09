DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson ask Clemson to remove John C. Calhoun's name from university over slavery ties

DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson called on Clemson University to remove a university named after former Vice President John C. Calhoun because of its ties to slavery.

Calhoun served as Vice President of Presidents John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson, and was a U.S. Senator from South Carolina who later served as Secretary of Defense. Calhoun strongly favored slavery during the 19th century and saw it as a "positive good". It also enslaved some 80 African-Americans, according to a biography on the school's website.

CLEMSON & # 39; S DABO SWINNEY DEFENDS A RAZAL INCIDENT FROM EXPLOSION, EXPLAINS THE SHIRT OF & # 39; FOOTBALL AFFAIRS & # 39;

Calhoun Honors College at Clemson University encourages students to attend study abroad programs and conduct undergraduate research.

"I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and I deliberately didn't mention the name of the University before the NFL games because of that," Hopkins wrote in an Instagram post. “I am joining the voices of students and faculty who have re-started this petition to rename Calhoun Honors College. I urge all Clemson students, soccer players, and alumni to join us, so that the next generation of young black leaders can be proud of the institution they graduate from. Now is the time for change. "

THE STRENGTH COACH OF IOWA NEGA & # 39; BEHAVIOR OR NON-ETHICAL BIAS & # 39;

Watson also voiced his concerns.

"Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way," Watson tweeted. “Your name should be removed from all ownership and programming of the University. I am joining students, faculty, and DeAndre to restart this petition to rename Calhoun Honors College. "

Both players, who played soccer at Clemson, encouraged supporters to sign a Change.org petition urging school officials to remove Calhoun's name from the building.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Hopkins and Watson were also teammates at the Houston Texans until a few months ago. The Texans traded Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.