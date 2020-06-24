Death of Andrés Guardado: Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Calls for Independent Investigation of Sheriff's Department





The motion, filed by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, mandates that all evidence be provided to the Inspector General throughout the investigation as collected in the case.

"Our main concern is that the people of this county have a degree of confidence that we have tried to ensure that there is accountability, transparency, that there is nothing hidden," said Ridley-Thomas.

Guardado was chased by sheriff's deputies last Thursday after he reportedly showed a gun, looked at officers and ran from the front of a body shop in Gardena, Capt. Kent Wegener of the Homicide Department of the Sheriff's Department during a press conference on Saturday.

One of the deputies fired six rounds after hitting Guardado at the back of the store. Guardado was hit in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene, Wegener said.

Guardado's family has said he was working as a security guard at the auto body shop. The family, as well as the city of Compton, are demanding that the sheriff's department provide more information about what happened. The sheriff's department suspended the security of the coroner's case, preventing the disclosure of any information beyond the name and age of the deceased. When law enforcement forces a security hold on a case, no one can access the relevant information. The new measure ensures that independent investigators have "immediate and complete access to all requested evidence," including coroner's information, according to Ridley-Thomas' motion. Current Inspector General Max Huntsman testified that investigations do sometimes require secrecy. "But even when there is secrecy, it is important that there be some kind of means to verify the integrity of the process," he said Tuesday. Huntsman said his office requested relevant video evidence for the case, but is still awaiting a response from the sheriff's department. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, and District Attorney Jackie Lacey are expected to present a new proposal Wednesday for a county-wide workforce to investigate. police related shootings. Last weekend, protesters marching for justice in Guardado clashed with sheriff's officers at the sheriff's station in Compton. Rubber bullets and tear gas were deployed against the protesters, some of whom were detained.

