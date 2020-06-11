Death of Breonna Taylor: Detective who applied for an arrest warrant

Police shot the 26-year-old EMT at least eight times after breaking down the door to their apartment in an attempted drug search. Recent protests in the city have called for justice in his death.

The Taylor family, their attorney, the US Postal Inspector. USA And others have raised questions about how and why the order was approved, Louisville acting police chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday.

Schroeder added that the detective who requested the court order has been administratively reassigned until those questions can be answered.

"This is all part of the process of getting to the truth of what happened that night and leading up to that night," Schroeder said.

The matter has also been referred to the FBI, he said.

The action "further" proves "our position that everything related to the search warrant must be examined," said Lonita Baker, an attorney for the family. Taylor's family filed a lawsuit alleging assault, wrongful death, excessive force, negligence, and gross negligence.

In January, police had tracked two people between an alleged drug house and Taylor's residence, eventually leading authorities to execute an order at his home, according to a police affidavit for a search warrant obtained. by CNN affiliate WAVE and reviewed by CNN.

The order does not specifically connect Taylor to any alleged drug activity.

Baker said Taylor was never involved in narcotics and questioned the facts of the order, saying it was "based on LMPD lies."

The order alleged that one of the men may have been storing narcotics and / or income at Taylor's address. Police had said they verified through multiple databases that Taylor lived at that address. Police also said they verified through a US postal inspector. USA That the man had been receiving packages at Taylor's home and, as of February 20, was using the location as his address, according to the order.

Baker pointed to an article published by CNN affiliate WDRB in which Louisville Postal Inspector Tony Gooden said Metro police did not use his office to verify that a drug suspect was receiving packages in Taylor's department.

Gooden said it is "possible" that the police have asked a mail inspector from another jurisdiction of the United States Postal Inspection Service for help, but added that his office would surely have been notified of the involvement of an outside agent, WDRB reported. .

CNN is trying to reach Gooden.

FBI investigation

The "untouched" entry was requested for the locals "due to the nature of how these drug traffickers operate," as they "have a history of attempts to destroy evidence, have cameras in place that engage detectives once they approach The home "and" have a history of fleeing the police, "the order said.

The order was signed on March 12. Taylor was killed the following day.

The department has said officers announced and returned the shooting of her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

The FBI said last month that it had opened an investigation into Taylor's death.

Schroeder said he acknowledges that the process is taking longer than many wish, but it is what must be done to ensure a thorough and fair investigation.

& # 39; Change is possible & # 39;

The three officers involved in the shooting are also on administrative reassignment, reported CNN affiliate WAVE. CNN has requested more information from the Louisville Metro Police about administrative reassignments, but has yet to receive a response.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday a process to find a new police chief that could take up to six months, using input from community members and the assistance of a DC-based nonprofit. .

The former police chief was fired last week after officials discovered that two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man during a protest over police brutality had failed to activate cameras on their bodies.

The mayor said the process for hiring an outside company to conduct a "top-down review of LMPD" has already been extended through June 16.

It is time to "rethink many of the structures that have produced much of the pain that we are seeing here in Louisville and across the country," Fischer said.

"Change is possible and transformation is possible," he said. "We must make it happen."