Death on the French roller coaster: woman dies after falling Formula 1 roller coaster

The accident happened Saturday around 1:45 pm at Parc Saint-Paul, the park said in a press release. Oise authorities confirmed the incident to CNN.

The 32-year-old woman fell while riding the Formula 1 roller coaster. Emergency services were immediately called, but they were unable to resuscitate the victim, who died at the scene, the park said.

Another deadly incident occurred on the same roller coaster in 2009, the park's president, Gilles Campion, told CNN.

The Formula 1 Coaster is one of the 45 games in the park. Children of at least 4 feet or more can ride Formula 1, described by the park as a family attraction.