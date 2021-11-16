Death on the Nile is an upcoming movie. It is a mystery thriller. The director is Kenneth Branagh, and the screenplay was written by Michael Green. The book it is based on was written in 1937 by Agatha Christie.

This is a new film starring Hercule Poirot. Tom Bateman also stars in it. You might remember him from the first one. It was good. The new film has lots of people in it, like Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, and Gal Gadot.

The movie is a 3rd movie based on the novel by Agatha Christie. There was a 1st movie and an episode of the TV show, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, in 2004. The 1978 film was the 2nd one.

Principal photography for this movie began in September 2019 and it will end in December 2019. It started with filming at Longcross Studios and on location in Morocco.

What is the expected release date for Death on the Nile?

Death on the Nile is coming to theaters in the United States on February 11, 2022. It was originally scheduled for release during this period but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Death on the Nile is opening in theaters on February 11, 2022. But it could change. It has changed before and so we don’t know what will happen. For now, it is a theatrical release only.

The studio that owns this could try to change the plan. They might put it on Disney+ or in theaters. As of now, Death on the Nile is going to be in theaters.

What is the expected plot of Death on the Nile?

Death on the Nile is a story about a detective trying to solve another murder. He has many suspects. You can’t call it a sequel exactly, but it’s still yet another story about the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

The film is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. Agatha Christie’s work has been adapted before, including a movie in 1978 starring Peter Ustinov.

A Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, went on a vacation in Egypt. When he got there, the people looked like they were happy. They had honeymooned and were very nice. But then everything changed because something happened to them and the detective had to help find out what happened.

This movie is about a beautiful land with sweeping desert vistas. There are also many Giza pyramids. The travelers wear beautiful clothes and have lots of adventures. The last scene surprises everyone.

What is the expected star cast of Death on the Nile?

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Tom Bateman as Bouc

Annette Bening as Euphemia Bouc

Russell Brand as Dr. Linus Windlesham

Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian

Dawn French as Mrs. Bowers

·Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle

Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle

Rose Leslie as Louise Bourget

Emma Mackey as Jacqueline de Bellefort

Sophie Okonedo as Salome Otterbourne

Jennifer Saunders as Marie Van Schuyler

Letitia Wright as Rosalie Otterbourne

Ann Turkel as Meredith Wilson

Sarah Eve as Hattie Payne

About the production of Death on the Nile:

In 2015, Christie’s grandson James Prichard, chairman of Agatha Christie Limited, said he liked the sequel movie. He said it was fun to work on because Branagh and the other people were nice.

In 2017, Branagh said he wanted to make more Death on the Nile movies. In November 2017, Fox announced that it was making a new Death on the Nile movie. Michael Green will write the script and Branagh will be in front of and behind the camera again as Poirot.

In September 2018, Gal Gadot joined the cast.,then around October 2018, Armie Hammer joined the cast. Also again January 2019, Jodie Comer joined the cast.

Then in April 2019, Letitia Wright was added to the cast. Annette Bening was a potential addition to the film in June 2019.

Russell Brand joined the cast in August 2019. Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, and Jennifer Saunders were added in September. Comer was not involved anymore.

Death on the Nile Director, Crew, and More:

Kenneth Branagh directed Death on the Nile. Michael Green wrote the script. Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh were producers of it. Haris Zambarloukos was the cinematographer and Patrick Doyle did the musical score for it too.

