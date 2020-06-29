Death penalty: Supreme Court rejects challenge to federal executions by lethal injection

In 2019, Attorney General William Barr moved to reinstate the federal death penalty, underscoring the Trump administration's rigid philosophy of public order. At that time, he ordered the head of the Bureau of Prisons to execute five inmates, who he said represented the "worst criminals".

The Bureau of Prisons adopted a new lethal injection protocol consisting of a single drug, pentobarbital.

Federal inmates involved in the appeal were Daniel Lewis Lee, who killed a family of three, including an 8-year-old girl; Wesley Ira Purkey, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl; Alfred Bourgeois, who tortured and killed his own 2-year-old daughter; and Dustin Lee Honken, who shot and killed five people, including two girls.

Although the order was not signed, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor said they would have heard the challenge.