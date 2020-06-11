Deaths from coronavirus in the United States could double, reaching 200,000 in September: report

The number of coronavirus deaths in the US USA It could double in the coming months, reaching 200,000 in September, according to a report.

The news came when the total confirmed cases of the virus in the US. USA It passed the 2 million mark and deaths approached 113,000 in the US. USA

Deaths from the virus will almost double in the United States. USA For fall unless steps are taken to limit its spread, said Ashish Jha, head of the Harvard Institute of Global Health.

"Even if we don't have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it is reasonable to expect us to reach 200,000 deaths sometime during the month of September," Jha told CNN on Wednesday, according to Reuters. "And that's only until September. The pandemic will not end in September."

The current death toll in the United States is already the highest in any country. But a large number of new deaths were not "something we have to deal with," Jha said.

Recommended steps to limit the spread of the virus include tracing contracts, increasing testing, wearing masks, and continued social distancing, Reuters reported.

The United States has seen a 36.5 percent increase in daily cases in recent days amid street protests and reversals of state closure policies, a striking difference compared to the other 10 countries with the highest number of COVID-19 infections to date, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) obtained by Yahoo News.

Jha said the high death toll was related to how the United States was the only major country to reopen without bringing its level of infection to a controlled level, which is people who test positive at a rate of 5 percent or less for at least 14 days, Reuters reported. .

Meanwhile, she added that the increase in cases is causing her and other experts to worry about how authorities in the United States are removing virus restrictions too soon.

New Mexico, Utah and Arizona saw their number of coronavirus cases grow by 40 percent last week, according to Reuters.

The last two states, plus Texas, Arkansas, South Carolina, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon and Florida, all set new highs on Wednesday based on seven-day rolling case averages, the Washington Post reported.

The high case load could be related to an increase in the reopening of companies and states, as well as protests across the country following the death of George Floyd, who has seen people in crowded places within walking distance, according to Reuters.

It could also be attributed to more tests, which hit a daily record of 545,690 tests last Friday, the news organization reported, citing data from covidtracking.com. The number of tests, however, has decreased since then.

As of Thursday morning, the new coronavirus has infected more than 7.3 million people in 188 countries and territories, resulting in more than 416,201 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In the United States, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, counting more than 2,000,464 illnesses and at least 112,924 deaths.