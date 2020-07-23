Deaths in the US during the coronavirus outbreak were 179K higher than usual: report

Deaths in the United States were nearly 180,000 higher than normal during a three-month period that spanned the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report released Wednesday.

The New York Times analyzed estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and found that more than 179,500 people died from the usual March 15 to July 11. That number included cases of COVID-19 and deaths unrelated to the virus. The document reported that the figure is 45,000 higher than the number of coronavirus-related deaths.

Epidemiologists have suggested that excess deaths could provide "the most objective and comparable way to assess the scale of the pandemic and formulate lessons to learn," according to an article published in The Lancet in April.

Excess deaths is the difference between the observed numbers of deaths and the expected numbers, according to the CDC.

New York City, considered the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the U.S., experienced the largest increase in deaths with more than 27,500 excess deaths in the time period.

Twenty-nine other states have experienced deaths at a rate 10 percent higher than normal. The deaths in Connecticut and New Jersey were 77 percent higher than normal during that time period.

While most of the excess deaths were likely due to the coronavirus, rising deaths from other causes may also be playing a role, according to the report. Hospitals have been overwhelmed at certain critical points, and some people may be afraid to seek help with certain ailments other than COVID-19.

The Times determined that as of July 11, excess deaths in the US was approximately 33 percent higher than the percentage attributed to the coronavirus. The newspaper wrote: "If this pattern is applied to the rest of the country, the current death toll would be around 190,000 people."