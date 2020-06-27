Debate over Fort Bragg name change hovers over Senate race and other electoral contests

Political pressure is particularly acute for senators seeking reelection this year, and especially those from states where military bases are located. In North Carolina, the debate is already having an impact on one of the nation's top Senate contests, between current Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham, his Democratic rival.

In recent days, candidates have taken divergent approaches to the Fort Bragg issue, reflecting the uncertainty of the rapidly moving political moment and the potential explosiveness of the issue, in a battlefield state where the election could be decided by a tiny margin.

In a preliminary vote this month, Tillis opposed the move that would require renaming any military installation that honored Confederate figures within three years, even when some Republicans supported it, bringing it forward to be considered by the full Senate.

"Clear position of Thom Tillis", his campaign manager tweeted after the vote of the Senate Armed Service Committee. "Rename Fort Bragg = NO". That stance brought Tillis in line with Trump, who promised to preserve the status quo.

But Tillis gave a softer tone in an interview with local news affiliate CBS17 earlier this month, suggesting that he would welcome "a dialogue" on the matter, including one that "could result in a name change."

Cunningham, who served at Fort Bragg, has indicated he would support a new name for the base, and in a statement to CNN, noted that "there is no shortage of American heroes for whom this facility could be named."

Still, Cunningham has not offered his unconditional support for renaming Fort Bragg, as other Democrats have.

"The first step in any change should be to seek the views of the people of North Carolina, including stakeholders in our military communities," Cunningham's statement continued, "and I am committed to holding those talks."

A national recognition of the Confederate symbols.

The debate is a branch of an urgent dialogue on race and values ​​that has spread across the South in recent years, as states have been forced to confront the modern remnants of the tainted legacy of slavery, first, after the mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, and then in 2017, when white supremacists demonstrated in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Those events had already begun to transform the political discussion about racism and the symbols of white supremacy, stimulating states to remove the Confederate monuments that had remained for a century. Now, after the stark cases of police brutality, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the massive Black Lives Matter protests across the country, the debate has entered a new phase, with renewed scrutiny of 10 military bases. in southern states appointed by Confederate officers. .

Nationally, Democrats have vocally supported a change. Even Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, considered the most vulnerable Senate Democrat for reelection this year, supported the same measure Tillis opposed.

That makes Cunningham's nuanced stance all the more remarkable and, for some state Democrats, disappointing.

Rhonda Foxx, former chief of staff for Democratic Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina and, most recently, an unsuccessful candidate for Congress in North Carolina's 6th congressional district, tweeted his disapproval last week , referring to Cunningham's statement: "This could easily be a statement by Thom Tillis. And this is what Democrats in the state have to be ready to deal with."

Although Foxx said he plans to "work tirelessly" to elect Cunningham and other Democrats, he insisted that renaming Fort Bragg and other military bases in the south should not be "a difficult political issue. It is a matter of morals and ethics." .

"We cannot allow these vestiges of division to continue standing," added Foxx. "And I think we hope that the Democratic leaders, who represent the Equity and Inclusion Party, are firm and determined on that."

Cunningham's approach reflects the fragile political balance Democrats still face in North Carolina, a shifting state that has tended to favor the party in recent years, but where white suburban voters often decide tight state elections.

"He's trying to get his cake and eat it too," Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, told CNN. "He is saying (to liberal Democratic voters): 'I know they won't go to the Republican Party', but that way he won't lose the white, suburban and moderate Democrats that way either."

Cunningham is not the only Democrat from North Carolina to tread carefully. A few years ago, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper was among prominent voices in North Carolina calling for the removal of Confederate statues from the state Capitol grounds. But he has not yet weighed in on the Fort Bragg issue, and his office did not respond to a request for comment.

For now, Cunningham has a narrow lead over Tillis, according to a New York Times / Siena poll released this week, with Cunningham winning the support of 42% of registered voters, and Tillis qualifying as the 39% option. Another 19% of voters were undecided or planning to vote for another candidate.

& # 39; Military Heavy State & # 39;

The economic impact of the military and the proud tradition in North Carolina give military affairs an enormous political weight, and may leave candidates little margin for error.

North Carolina "remains a heavy military state," said Chris Cooper, "and criticizing the military is a good way to move into political oblivion."

But critics argue that the Fort Bragg namesake is not a figure to be celebrated as a model of North Carolina values ​​or military heroism.

Bragg "left the United States to fight the United States," said William Sturkey, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, whose studies focus on race and southern history. "And I think it really underscores how perverse it is to name military installations or erect statues after people who fought for a failed white ethnostate that declared war on the United States."

The Army has insisted that the decision to name military installations in honor of the Confederate officers was made "in the spirit of reconciliation, not division." But Fort Bragg was dedicated during a period when the Lost Cause mythology was spreading throughout the South as part of a concerted effort to glorify the Confederacy. And there was no question at the time of Braxton Bragg's primary claim to fame or infamy.

"The camp will be appointed as General Officer of the Confederation," reads the Charlotte News & Observer caption accompanying the news of the camp's christening on August 16, 1918.

Despite this history, recent efforts to rename Fort Bragg have quietly failed. After the 2015 mass shooting in Charleston, when a white supremacist gunman killed nine black worshipers, the Army quickly scrapped the idea of ​​renaming any of its bases in honor of Confederate officers, reasoning that "names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies. " Three years ago, when white supremacists demonstrated in Charlottesville, military officials again rejected a change using the same logic.

The Army recycled that familiar language again in a statement recently, but with one major new concession: Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are now "open to bipartisan discussion on the issue," the statement said. Meanwhile, national military leaders like General David Petraeus are publicly calling for a change.

A state that is & # 39; changing rapidly & # 39;

As the landscape is changing nationally, the political terrain is also "changing rapidly" in North Carolina, Cooper said.

"In the same way that Charleston acted as a kind of focus event and changed people's opinions pretty quickly, I think that's exactly what we're experiencing right now," Cooper said. "The position of the Democratic Party two years ago, the position of the Democratic Party today and the position of the Democratic Party next month may be very different."

Perhaps nowhere is the ongoing political and cultural change more evident than in North Carolina's eighth congressional district, which includes Fayetteville and Fort Bragg. There, the debate over the Fort Bragg name has become the latest topic in the race against Republican Rep. Richard Hudson and Democrat Pat Timmons-Goodson, who was the first black woman to sit on the North Carolina Supreme Court. .

Hudson has said the decision should be made by the community, taking a more nuanced tactic than Tillis, but, like Cunningham, he did not endorse a new name for the base. Hudson's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Timmons-Goodson, meanwhile, calls for the name of Fort Bragg to be changed. Like many people in her district, she has a personal connection: Her father was stationed at Fort Bragg at intervals during her childhood. Timmons-Goodson later worked at Fort Bragg as a temporary employee typist during summers at the university.

"I have spoken to several soldiers and officers," Timmons-Goodson told CNN, "and they tell me that for a long time he felt uncomfortable that Fort Bragg was named after someone they considered a traitor."

"I think the time has come for us to review that story." "And let's go ahead and acknowledge that there is pain associated with the symbols of white supremacy."