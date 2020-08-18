debicki-to-play-princess-diana-on-‘the-crown’

The Australian actress will portray the late British royal in seasons five and six of the period drama, which is expected to cover the 1990s and early 2000s and pick up the Windsor story during one of its most turbulent periods.

“The Crown” will revisit the collapse of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage as well as her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement posted on “The Crown”‘s official Twitter account.

“It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”