After a couple of leaks in recent weeks, Beats today officially announces four new colors for its Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue. The new headphones will go on sale on June 9 and will retail for the same price of $ 249.95 as the existing color options.



In addition to colors, the new ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ models are identical to the original Powerbeats Pro, offering up to nine hours of listening time with the charging case, increasing total listening time to over 24 hours. A five-minute fast fuel charge feature gives you up to an hour and a half of play time.

As with any recent Beats and AirPods product, the owerPowerbeats Pro‌ includes Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, seamless switching between devices via iCloud, and "Hey Siri" functionality.



Designed with a sporty focus, owerPowerbeats Pro‌ offers IPX4 sweat and water resistance, so you can wear them in the gym without worry. You should avoid submerging them in water, although the original models resisted splashing, brief dives, and even a longer dive in our tests.

OwerPowerbeats Pro‌ includes volume controls and in-ear tracking on each earpiece, and adjustable ear hooks help secure the earphones during vigorous workouts. Four earbud sizes are included to maximize comfort and provide a good in-ear seal, though the headphones offer no active noise cancellation.



The owerPowerbeats Pro‌ charging case is considerably larger than that of the irAirPods‌ or AirPods Pro, mainly due to the larger headphone design. The case also charges only through a Lightning port and does not charge wirelessly, although a Lightning to USB-A cable is included.