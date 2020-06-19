Decatur Confederate Monument is demolished in Atlanta suburb





A DeKalb County judge last week ordered the relocation of the 30-foot obelisk to Decatur Square after the city argued that it had become a threat to public safety during the recent protests. He ordered it removed before midnight on June 26 and kept until further notice.

When a large crane lowered the obelisk just before midnight Thursday, people shouted, "Put it down! Put it down! Others applauded.

"The Confederate obelisk has become an increasingly frequent target for graffiti and vandalism, a figurative lightning rod for friction among citizens and a possible catastrophe that could occur at any time if people try to remove or destroy it by force," Judge Clarence Seeliger said.

The goal of the removal is not to avoid public display, but "is an appropriate measure to reduce public nuisance and protect the obelisk," he added.

Floyd's death during an arrest of a white police officer sparked protests against racism and police brutality. The 46-year-old black man died on May 25 in Minneapolis in an incident captured on video. Protesters in some cases and city leaders in others have toppled contentious statues, which some people say mark history and honor heritage, while others argue they are racist symbols of America's dark legacy of slavery. While some cities have made efforts to eliminate them, others have passed laws to protect them. This month alone, a number of statues have been removed, including Christopher Columbus, another controversial figure in United States history. Some statues of Christopher Columbus have been manipulated: one thrown into a lake, another beheaded and another thrown to the ground. Other statues removed this month include: Virginia: A Confederate monument in central Norfolk and a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond. Kentucky: In Louisville, the John Breckenridge Castleman monument, which is a statue of a Confederate soldier in the heart of downtown. Florida: Teams in downtown Jacksonville tore down a 122-year-old statue and plaque that honored fallen Confederate soldiers. Mayor Lenny Curry also announced that all of the city's Confederate monuments will be removed. This includes three monuments and eight historical markers. "If our history prevents us from reaching the full potential of our future, then we must take action," said Curry. Tennessee: In Nashville, a controversial statue of Edward Carmack, a former US senator and newspaper owner known for attacking civil rights defenders like Ida B. Wells, was carried from the grounds of the city's Capitol. Other states removed controversial statues last month, including a 115-year-old monument demolished during a protest in Birmingham, Alabama.

