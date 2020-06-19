Decatur Confederate Monument is demolished in Atlanta suburb

When a large crane lowered the obelisk just before midnight Thursday, people shouted, "Put it down! Put it down! Others applauded.
The goal of the removal is not to avoid public display, but "is an appropriate measure to reduce public nuisance and protect the obelisk," he added.
Protesters in some cases and city leaders in others have toppled contentious statues, which some people say mark history and honor heritage, while others argue they are racist symbols of America's dark legacy of slavery. While some cities have made efforts to eliminate them, others have passed laws to protect them.
Other statues removed this month include:
Virginia: A Confederate monument in central Norfolk and a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond.
Kentucky: In Louisville, the John Breckenridge Castleman monument, which is a statue of a Confederate soldier in the heart of downtown.
Florida: Teams in downtown Jacksonville tore down a 122-year-old statue and plaque that honored fallen Confederate soldiers. Mayor Lenny Curry also announced that all of the city's Confederate monuments will be removed. This includes three monuments and eight historical markers. "If our history prevents us from reaching the full potential of our future, then we must take action," said Curry.
Tennessee: In Nashville, a controversial statue of Edward Carmack, a former US senator and newspaper owner known for attacking civil rights defenders like Ida B. Wells, was carried from the grounds of the city's Capitol.
Other states removed controversial statues last month, including a 115-year-old monument demolished during a protest in Birmingham, Alabama.
CNN's Devon Sayers, Alisha Ebrahimji and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.