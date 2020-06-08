‘Deconstructs police support for politicians from coast to coast, and crushes those who resist

In the wake of George Floyd's death, calls to "fire the police" moved within days from a sideline campaign to a celebrity-backed cause in the municipal mainstream, and now appear to be prepared to spur official action, to varying degrees. , In cities across the country.

The impressive momentum behind the movement has fueled Republican criticism that Democrats are easily embracing "radical" ideas.

On the ground, however, there is a visible conflict between Democrats on board with "disbursement" and those who want to seek reform without dismantling police departments. This separation, and the sudden power activists wield over local officials on the issue, is perhaps best illustrated over the weekend when Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confronted a crowd of protesters who asked if he would support the abolition of the city police department.

Frey, while promising a reform to the city's "systematically racist" police system and saying "the police union must be put in its place", a protester asked him a "yes or no" question if he "would commit to underfunding Minneapolis Police department."

"We don't want any more police," continued the woman who questioned him. "Is that clear? We don't want people with weapons to totete in our communities and take us down."

"I don't support the abolition" of the police department, Frey said.

He was immediately yelled at. "Get out of here," the protester replied as others booed loudly at Frey, who later reiterated his commitment to reform the department, despite saying he would not dismantle it entirely.

The movement, like protests across the country, is fueled by anger over Floyd's death in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Despite Frey's reluctance to go on, left-leaning Minneapolis City Council members announced a veto-proof push to dissolve Minneapolis police on Sunday.

Supporters of the measure told Fox News: "We acknowledge that we do not have all the answers about what a police-free future is like, but our community does. We pledge to engage with all willing community members in the city of Minneapolis during next year to identify what security is like for you. "

The calls to dismantle the city police are perhaps the strongest from City Council member Jeremiah Ellison, son of State Attorney General Keith Ellison. The younger Ellison has said that after dismantling the police department, "we are not going to stick it all over again. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It really is defeated."

The appearance of the police is different in various locations. In Minneapolis, the supermajority of the city council apparently supports a complete structural dismantling of the department. Elsewhere, departments would remain in place but would get fewer resources from the government, with some of their funds going to social justice programs.

President Trump issued a broad condemnation of the "disbursement" momentum on Monday.

"LAW AND ORDER, DO NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. Radical left-wing Democrats have gone crazy!" he said.

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti plans to cut up to $ 150 million from that city's police department and redistribute the money to "black communities and communities of color."

Meanwhile, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced over the weekend that he would divert funds to the New York Police Department toward social services.

“The details will be resolved in the budget process in the coming weeks. But, I want people to understand that we are committed to changing resources to ensure that the focus is on our youth, ”said de Blasio.

The movement is rapidly gaining mainstream acceptance, as illustrated by a tweet from "Defund the police" by Brian Fallon, the former press secretary for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign who previously worked for the then president's justice department Barack Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN .Y.

But he also received criticism from some on the right.

"This is dangerous, counterproductive and deeply irrational," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said in response to a news story about the Minneapolis movement. "Defund the police" is no longer a call from the periphery of the extreme left. It went from being a radical slogan to real politics in a big American city, in a matter of days. "

There are also calls for the removal of the police from politicians in ChicagoPortland, Oregon Washington, D.C. and more. Celebrities like Lizzo, John Legend and Jane Fonda also jumped on the bandwagon, signing an open letter demanding that the police departments be rejected.

The pressure of the movement has made politicians reluctant to commit even the slightest affront to those who ask for the police to be disbursed.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Murial Bowser dedicated "Black Lives Matter Plaza" on a street near the White House on Friday. Protesters later added an equal sign and the words "dismantle the police" to the mural. When asked if he would remove the unauthorized changes to his government's street mural on ABC's "This Week," Bowser made no commitment.

"We are certainly very proud of the DC mural we commissioned and our installed department of public works and local artists. It is an affirmative work of art," he said, without answering the host's question.

When asked again, Bowser said: "[i] is not part of the mural and we certainly encourage expression, but we are using city streets for city art … Actually, I haven't had a chance to review it. "

The Washington Post reported that on Sunday, city employees painted on the equality sign, which protesters had originally done with a DC flag, but left the "police disbursement" as it is.

In another example of the movement's power, California Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener was pressured last week by his left-wing opponent to give up contributions from police unions and donate them to charities. He did.

But her opponent, Jackie Fielder, immediately replied that she was not going far enough and that, in theory, she could still accept contributions from organizations funded by police unions and that she was not returning the money she received from police unions as early as 2015.

"There are no loopholes," Fielder, who has amplified calls say Garcetti's proposed cuts to the Los Angeles Police Department's budget are not enough, he said.

