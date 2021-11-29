The online interview programme is held on 27th November 2021 under BAZM E UMMIDE FARDA in the name of EK MULAQAT MAHMOOD SHAHID KE SAATH at 8.30 pm. The program is srarted by Sayed Irfanulla Qadiri by reciting tilawath e kalam e paak, and naath is recited ISHRAT AMBAREEN the ten years old girl. The anchor Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI pelted so many questions regarding Urdu Afsana, Gazal, Literature and Print Media.

Mahmood Shahid responded and said the plot and the characters of fiction demand the writer to write and present them as they were. He continued and said the fictional incidents is related to our lives, life may be smooth or complicated, it gives the clues to the writer to write in the same way as they feel. Later he recited his two Afsana, and some GAZALS.

“Now a days the poets and the authors are writing not for literary development but they are writing for their popularity.” He said,

The media plays the key roll to build the nation and society so that media should play the authentic roll in their job.

The programme ended with the Vote of thanks by Sayed Irfanulla Qadiri.

PRESENTED BY DR IMAM QASIM SAQI

