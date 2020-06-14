Deer meets Black Lives Matter protest in New Jersey, seriously injuring woman

Three people were injured, one seriously, while marching in a Black Lives Matter protest in New Jersey on Friday when a deer passed through the crowd of protesters, according to authorities.

The South Brunswick Police Department said on Twitter that the incident occurred during Friday's "March for Justice", which started around 5 p.m. at South Brunswick High School.

As protesters marched on County Route 533, a deer ran from the high school property toward protesters, according to police.

A 69-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital after receiving a "serious head injury."

On Friday night, he was on the intensive care list, but his condition "improved" as of Saturday, according to police.

"We continue to pray for his full recovery," police said. tweeted.

Two other people who were injured when the deer ran into the crowd were treated at the scene. Officers working with the event provided medical assistance until the emergency medical services arrived.

Two people were treated for heat-related problems on the march and rally, FOX5 reported.

The peaceful rally drew about 1,000 people, with attendees holding signs saying, "We all bleed the same color" and "Stop killing us," according to mycentraljersey.com.