Defaced Black Lives Matter mural in Spokane, Washington







The 140-foot mural is on the side of a building in downtown Spokane, Washington, sponsored in part by Terrain, a local nonprofit art organization. Terrain, along with digital advertising agencies 14Four and Seven2, hired 16 artists to decorate and paint each letter on Black Lives Matter, according to CNN affiliate KXLY.

For some, however, it was insulting. The mural, completed less than two weeks ago, was destroyed on Wednesday.

But the community is not allowing the negative response to hinder the effort. A fundraiser to restore the mural has already raised more than $ 10,000.

"It took dozens of people working with love to make this project happen, and only one or two hateful people disfigured it," Terrain said in a statement posted on Facebook. "We outnumber them, but we cannot be still or silent."