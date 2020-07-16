Defense Secretary Mark Esper Takes Immediate Actions to Address Race and Inequality in the Army

The steps, which Esper presented in a letter to the force on Wednesday, include removing photos from promotion packages, reviewing hairstyles and grooming standards to ensure they are not racially biased, and a series of initiatives by training and education to address racial bias and unconscious bias.
Esper issued the steps at the first meeting of the newly formed Diversity and Inclusion Board of the Department of Defense.
"The actions I am leading are a necessary first step, but I have no illusion that these initial actions fully address the concerns that many of us know and have personally heard from many Service members," Esper said after the meeting of the board, according to a statement from the Pentagon.
"These actions identified today will better ensure a diverse workforce at all levels, an inclusive environment and equal opportunity for all who serve," he continued. "But hard work is still an effort to change our culture that requires constant attention." The effort, he said, would make "the US Army a more cohesive, prepared, and capable force in defense of our great nation."
"Today, as prescribed in the medium-term effort of the triple approach, the DoD Board on Diversity and Inclusion met at the Pentagon for the first time as a group," the statement said. "The Secretary met with board members as they outlined the Department's path to address diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity."
Esper had previously said that the Pentagon would embark on various reform efforts, the first of which would be a series of steps that could be taken relatively immediately: these are the actions outlined in the memo that the defense secretary released Wednesday in Twitter
Other immediate steps that Esper recommends include gathering and analyzing additional data on biases and biases within the force and developing a program to teach commanders how to "have relevant, candid and effective discussions."
Black service members are still disproportionately underrepresented among the ranks of officers despite enlisting at a higher rate than other minorities and whites in relation to their share of the American population, Defense Department data shows.
Black service members represent 19% of all enlisted personnel, but only 9% of officers. For white service members, the trend is reversed. Two-thirds of all enlisted service members are white. But among the officer ranks, more than three-quarters are white.
In the weeks before Esper announced his review, high-ranking military leaders had already taken steps to address the issue, speaking to troops, holding listening sessions, sharing personal experiences, and trying to start a conversation on issues of racial inequality. in the army .