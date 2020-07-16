Defense Secretary Mark Esper Takes Immediate Actions to Address Race and Inequality in the Army







The steps, which Esper presented in a letter to the force on Wednesday, include removing photos from promotion packages, reviewing hairstyles and grooming standards to ensure they are not racially biased, and a series of initiatives by training and education to address racial bias and unconscious bias.

Esper issued the steps at the first meeting of the newly formed Diversity and Inclusion Board of the Department of Defense.

"The actions I am leading are a necessary first step, but I have no illusion that these initial actions fully address the concerns that many of us know and have personally heard from many Service members," Esper said after the meeting of the board, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

"These actions identified today will better ensure a diverse workforce at all levels, an inclusive environment and equal opportunity for all who serve," he continued. "But hard work is still an effort to change our culture that requires constant attention." The effort, he said, would make "the US Army a more cohesive, prepared, and capable force in defense of our great nation."