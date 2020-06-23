Defense Secretary Raises Concerns About Militarized Appearance Of Police And Law Enforcement To Attorney General

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


The official said that one of the Pentagon's concerns is that law enforcement officers wear uniforms and equipment that bear a striking resemblance to that worn by US troops in combat.

"Civil law enforcement sometimes dresses like the military. It confuses people. The public is led to believe that some of these civil law enforcement units are military units, they are not. We don't want that confusion," said the official. said.

While Esper sought to obtain Barr's views on the matter, his concern is not limited to law enforcement officers reporting to the Justice Department, and applies to a variety of police and other police groups, the official said.

Defense officials believe the confusion led many to believe that the US military. USA And the National Guard were responsible for forcibly removing peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park earlier this month, an action that led to the conviction of several former senior defense officials, some of whom accused the Trump government of using the military to violate the constitutional rights of the protesters.

Although National Guard troops were present, those forces remained in fixed positions and did not advance on protesters, a task carried out by civilian law enforcement personnel using tear gas and other non-lethal weapons.

"If the civilian police are going to go out and push the crowds back and start using force, we don't want them to look like us. That is not us," said the senior defense official.

"In fact, in Lafayette Park, our people never moved. They stayed in place. The police moved on. But in some places, some of the photos have people in green. And no matter what you do, it looks military," he added. the official.

Esper and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, acknowledged the problematic nature of his appearance alongside President Donald Trump in a photo shoot after protesters were expelled from Lafayette Park, and Esper told reporters last month "I was not aware that a photo shoot was happening," adding that he tried to "stay away from situations that may seem political, and sometimes I am successful in doing so, and sometimes I am not as successful."
Milley apologized and called the measure "error" saying that his presence "created a perception of the military involved in internal politics."
Senior general apologizes for appearing in a photo shoot with Trump after the forced removal of protesters

The Justice Department has not responded to a request for comment.

Some lawmakers have long criticized what they say is the militarization of police forces in the United States, and many have called for an end to a long-standing program that transfers surplus military equipment, such as armored vehicles, firearms, and goggles. night vision to civil law. enforcement agencies.

Under the program, known as the 1033 Program or the Law Enforcement Support Office, law enforcement agencies do not pay for surplus equipment, but must pay for shipping the items, as well as possible storage costs. .

Some 8,200 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in 49 states and four US territories. USA They participate in the program established by law in 1997.

During a 1997 Los Angeles shooting, police officers were overtaken by bank robbers dressed in AK-47 armor and armor-piercing ammunition during the infamous North Hollywood shooting.

The Defense Department has sent at least $ 760 million in surplus military equipment to law enforcement agencies across the country since August 2017, when President Trump lifted some restrictions on those transfers by his predecessor Barack Obama, according to a recent analysis. CNN's federal data.

Defense Secretary Announces Review Aiming to Increase Racial Equity and Diversity in the US Army

Obama-era restrictions had banned the transfer of tracked armored vehicles and bayonets.

While the equipment is provided by the Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency, the responsibility for verifying whether law enforcement agencies really need the additional military kit rests with a state coordinator normally appointed by a governor.

It remains to be seen whether the Pentagon's concerns about the militarized appearance of the police will result in restrictions on the program since the transfer of military uniforms, bulletproof vests and helmets is already prohibited. The Pentagon may decide to block the transfer of military vehicles and weapons, but it is up to police forces and law enforcement agencies to decide on the appearance of the officers. Any change in policy on that would require the Justice Department to act, which is why Esper raised the issue with Barr.

Other military equipment that is prohibited from being transferred to law enforcement agencies includes armed vehicles such as tanks, Bradley combat vehicles and armed drones, "large-caliber crew (.50 caliber or more) weapons and ammunition and military uniforms; body armor "Kevlar helmets and explosives or fireworks of any kind," according to the Defense Logistics Agency.

"The LESO / 1033 program is just one way for law enforcement agencies to obtain equipment of military origin," added the Defense Logistics Agency statement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here