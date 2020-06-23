Defense Secretary Raises Concerns About Militarized Appearance Of Police And Law Enforcement To Attorney General





The official said that one of the Pentagon's concerns is that law enforcement officers wear uniforms and equipment that bear a striking resemblance to that worn by US troops in combat.

"Civil law enforcement sometimes dresses like the military. It confuses people. The public is led to believe that some of these civil law enforcement units are military units, they are not. We don't want that confusion," said the official. said.

While Esper sought to obtain Barr's views on the matter, his concern is not limited to law enforcement officers reporting to the Justice Department, and applies to a variety of police and other police groups, the official said.

Defense officials believe the confusion led many to believe that the US military. USA And the National Guard were responsible for forcibly removing peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park earlier this month, an action that led to the conviction of several former senior defense officials, some of whom accused the Trump government of using the military to violate the constitutional rights of the protesters.