Defense Secretary Raises Concerns About Militarized Appearance Of Police And Law Enforcement To Attorney General

The official said that one of the Pentagon's concerns is that law enforcement officers wear uniforms and equipment that bear a striking resemblance to that worn by US troops in combat.
"Civil law enforcement sometimes dresses like the military. It confuses people. The public is led to believe that some of these civil law enforcement units are military units, they are not. We don't want that confusion," said the official. said.
While Esper sought to obtain Barr's views on the matter, his concern is not limited to law enforcement officers reporting to the Justice Department, and applies to a variety of police and other police groups, the official said.
Although National Guard troops were present, those forces remained in fixed positions and did not advance on protesters, a task carried out by civilian law enforcement personnel using tear gas and other non-lethal weapons.
"If the civilian police are going to go out and push the crowds back and start using force, we don't want them to look like us. That is not us," said the senior defense official.
"In fact, in Lafayette Park, our people never moved. They stayed in place. The police moved on. But in some places, some of the photos have people in green. And no matter what you do, it looks military," he added. the official.
The Justice Department has not responded to a request for comment.
Some lawmakers have long criticized what they say is the militarization of police forces in the United States, and many have called for an end to a long-standing program that transfers surplus military equipment, such as armored vehicles, firearms, and goggles. night vision to civil law. enforcement agencies.
Some 8,200 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in 49 states and four US territories. USA They participate in the program established by law in 1997.
The Defense Department has sent at least $ 760 million in surplus military equipment to law enforcement agencies across the country since August 2017, when President Trump lifted some restrictions on those transfers by his predecessor Barack Obama, according to a recent analysis. CNN's federal data.
Obama-era restrictions had banned the transfer of tracked armored vehicles and bayonets.
While the equipment is provided by the Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency, the responsibility for verifying whether law enforcement agencies really need the additional military kit rests with a state coordinator normally appointed by a governor.
It remains to be seen whether the Pentagon's concerns about the militarized appearance of the police will result in restrictions on the program since the transfer of military uniforms, bulletproof vests and helmets is already prohibited. The Pentagon may decide to block the transfer of military vehicles and weapons, but it is up to police forces and law enforcement agencies to decide on the appearance of the officers. Any change in policy on that would require the Justice Department to act, which is why Esper raised the issue with Barr.
Other military equipment that is prohibited from being transferred to law enforcement agencies includes armed vehicles such as tanks, Bradley combat vehicles and armed drones, "large-caliber crew (.50 caliber or more) weapons and ammunition and military uniforms; body armor "Kevlar helmets and explosives or fireworks of any kind," according to the Defense Logistics Agency.
"The LESO / 1033 program is just one way for law enforcement agencies to obtain equipment of military origin," added the Defense Logistics Agency statement.