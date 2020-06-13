Defiant Republican Ilhan Omar is upset in November and receives "thoughtless" call to evict police

Minnesota Republican-backed challenger Ilhan Omar, backed by Republicans, is rejecting what he calls the radical congresswoman's "thoughtless" call to impeach the Minneapolis Police Department, and says he believes he has a good chance to climb a "political Mount Everest" and dismiss it in November.

"It's just a kind of quick and thoughtless solution that goes hand in hand with their thinking and their way of doing business, and I think it's a bad idea in every way," Lacy Johnson told Fox News about the call. to disburse the money. police, whom he also called "dangerous" and "reckless".

OMAR, ROMNEY AMONG LAWYERS JOINING GEORGE FLOYD'S PROTESTS AMONG SIGNS OF A STRONGER ANTI-COLLECTION TONE

Omar was one of the left-wing first-year congressmen known as "The Squad" who entered Congress in 2019. Omar in particular has caused a series of controversies over some of her incendiary statements since taking office, ideas that have led her to face. with President Trump on several occasions.

Following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month, Omar responded by backing up calls from activists to disburse and even abolish the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). She went so far recently as to call the MPD a "cancer".

"The Minneapolis Police Department is rotten to the root, so when we dismantle it, we get rid of that cancer and allow something beautiful to emerge, and that reinvention allows us to discover what public safety is like for us." " she said.

But Johnson says that while many people share the outrage at Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, he says that definancing the police doesn't address root issues like education and the economy. He also believes that it does not reflect the views of his district.

"Some of us know many of these officers personally and we know that maybe 99.9 percent of them are good officers, so we want to work with everyone to bring everyone together and bring everyone to the table to solve them," he said.

Instead, he said he favors an approach that focuses on data collection reforms, increased accountability, standards of conduct, and police training in aspects such as downscaling and managing mental health problems.

"So it has strayed too far from the center, in fact, it has strayed from the road to the ditch with that particular idea," he said.

Johnson faces a difficult escalation to unseat Omar in November. He has the backing of the Republican Party and is the favorite after having obtained the backing of President Trump, and is likely to win the party primaries in August. But Omar won his seat with more than 70 percent of the vote in 2018, and it is a seat that has been firmly Democratic for decades.

But, having lived in north Minneapolis and with a background in high-tech engineering that has seen him work at General Electric and Northwest Airlines, as well as charter schools and youth outreach programs, he is confident that Omar's views do not reflect those of his district, and he thinks he might be able to score a displeasure.

"I rate my opportunity in the community from the start as a very good opportunity, but I am realistic: I know we live in one of the most liberal Democratic districts in the country and it is like climbing a political Mount Everest." said.

"People in the community have witnessed these 40 years of Democrats' lack of results and have actually made matters worse, so they are open to a new message, they are open to a new person or character they know And we have a good group of volunteers doing a good fundraising job, "he added." So I think we have a good chance of getting her out of there. "