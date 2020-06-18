Defiant Republican Senate on decision to prevent Bolton from testifying





Bolton accused House Democrats of committing "impeachment negligence" by failing to expand his impeachment investigation beyond Ukraine, and wrote that Trump told him that US aid to Ukraine should not be released until it is released. conduct an investigation into your 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

All but two Senate Republicans voted against listening to Bolton or any other witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial earlier this year after the House impeachment. They said Thursday that Bolton's new book has not changed his mind, while many declined to comment on the allegations.

"No. We should never have been impeached," said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, when asked if the Senate should have called Bolton as a witness.

"The House did not believe it was important," said Sen. Cory Gardner, a Colorado Republican for reelection in 2020, repeating a criticism that Senate Republicans frequently criticized during the Senate trial.

When asked about his reaction to Bolton's accusations that Trump told Xi that it was the right call to build concentration camps for Uighur Muslims, Gardner interrupted the question to say, "I haven't read the book." Several Republicans declined to comment on the allegations. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was silent on Thursday when a journalist asked him about his reaction to Bolton and told ABC News in an interview that Trump was "not fit for the job." Bolton's possible testimony swirled about both the House impeachment investigation and the Senate impeachment impeachment, as Trump's national security adviser was involved in key episodes of the House accusations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden while holding a White House meeting and $ 250 million in security aid. The House sought Bolton's testimony, but he threatened to file a lawsuit if summoned, and House Democrats chose not to bring the matter to court. Bolton then said he was willing to testify at the Senate trial, but the Senate voted 51-49 to dismiss a motion to cite him. "I think the job of the House is to impeach. I think it is the job of the Senate to try," said Senator Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana. "So there was a full record admitted. We don't need to mitigate that again." House of Representatives intelligence president Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who led the impeachment investigation of the House of Representatives, said in a statement Thursday that House leaders would consider their options on how to respond to Bolton's accusations. "I want to take a deep look at the allegations and have a chance to talk about what Congress should do about what John Bolton has to say at this very late moment," Schiff said on CBS & # 39; This Morning & # 39 ;. In the book, Bolton writes of multiple episodes in which Trump sought to help foreign leaders. He accuses Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would "take care of things" after Erdogan raised a federal investigation into a Turkish bank that violates Iranian sanctions, and Bolton writes that Trump urged Xi to buy American farm products to help your reelection prospects. "He emphasized the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soy and wheat in the election result," Bolton writes. Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, a member of the Republican leadership, dismissed allegations that Trump was seeking Xi's reelection help, saying he supported Trump trying to sell American farm products. "Different people use different sales techniques. I am to sell agriculture. I am from Wyoming. We want agricultural products to be sold to China," said Barrasso. When asked about Bolton's accusation that Trump explicitly linked him to his reelection, Barrasso said: "All presidents, one way or another, thought they should be reelected. I think President Trump should be reelected. I support his reelection, I am in favor. " Barrasso also said he had not changed his mind about whether the Senate should have called Bolton as a witness in the impeachment trial: "I have voted no witnesses."

