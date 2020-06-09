Definancing the police is not the answer (Opinion)

And although honorable police professionals condemn their extrajudicial conduct, our justice system requires due process and presumption of innocence considerations for anyone accused of a crime, regardless of their chosen profession.

Also, thoughtful calls from some corners to remove or abolish the police are foolish and dangerous. Qualitatively improving the police profession, not disarming it, is the best way to prevent such senseless tragedies from happening again.

Federal lawmakers must find the courage to implement and fund a long-awaited series of reforms that effectively restore and set uniform professional standards. This is the only possible and realistic way forward.

Refining or dismantling the police means different things to different people, but to a large extent, those requesting it are asking that money be withdrawn from the police and instead put into community initiatives like education, work and health services. mental. While these are important, those who advocate for the extreme end of the spectrum, completely dismantling the police as we know it, ignore the reality of its impracticality and risk, that is, the fact that we would still need a reliable system that can prevent and investigate crimes

While people with considerable means tend to reside in gated communities or other less threatening environments, the most vulnerable among us, many urban and at-risk communities, suffer staggeringly high crime rates.

The disbursement will have an adverse effect on citizens who need police protection the most.

Despite the cases of police misconduct that attract national attention and the countless others that should but do not, it is important to know that many police officers honor their commitment to protect and serve. But across the country, individual departments work in complex and confusing networks of disparate professional standards, training, and policy guidelines.

If we want to reduce incidents of police misconduct, improve police-community relations, and make neighborhoods safer, we must "professionalize" the police, ensuring that officers are well paid, properly trained, and highly accountable .

One factor contributing to the confidence deficit between the police and their communities is related to the fact that the data collected on the use of the police in encounters with the force is often incomplete or non-existent. Until 2015, when The Washington Post took up the cause, there was no reasonably complete and credible aggregation of lethal force incidents in a nation soon celebrating its 244-year birthday.

In 2018, the FBI announced that it would officially launch a database that would track the use of force incidents in January 2019, but the data has yet to be released.

And the fact that individual law enforcement agencies are not under the mandatory order to report the use of the details of the force incident, forcing journalists and the FBI to search open source points of sale for the necessary data , serves as an obstacle to transparency and precision. Federal funds must be contingent on individual department cooperation in a use of force database, where incidents must be reported in a timely and accurate manner.

Nothing less than a concerted federal effort must begin to build and shape a coherent, effective, consistent, and professional system of state and local law enforcement agencies.

This must be a committed, cooperative, and collaborative effort mandated by the federal police, the Department of Justice, and the FBI, as well as by activists clamoring for change and reform. You can start with a series of summits to get ideas, and then it must lead to lasting and impactful change because "eliminating the police" is not a serious solution.

But just as the conceptual interpretations of community policing initiatives remain in the eye of the beholder, police reforms are viewed through individual prisms influenced by the context of individual life experiences. There is talk of actions by Congress, such as the formation of a police reform commission, federally mandated body chambers for police officers, and a federal ban on the use of strangleholds by the police.

But even if these reforms were adopted today, there would be no immediate discernible change in the police state. We view these ideas with some skepticism. It is also crucial for the public to understand that encounters with the police can lead to terrible and existential struggles that require reactions in a fraction of a second and extreme decision making.

Ongoing training orientation will be paramount to ensure when and how an officer can apply a particular restraint hold. Reforms like this should not be instinctive or reactionary.

The first order of business to reform police policing should be to establish a national framework that supports the recruitment, training and retention of high-caliber police officers. Coherence among our nation's 18,000 law enforcement organizations must be achieved in such a way that the qualifications, techniques, and tactics of each officer in each community reflect our shared values.

Getting there can and should happen, but it will require federal action on several fronts.

Police recruitment efforts have reached a critical crisis point. Local law enforcement organizations simply cannot attract enough minimally qualified candidates. Profession intolerance remains a persistent and pernicious recruitment hurdle. We know this from countless conversations with qualified recruiting candidates who have expressed concern about how the profession currently looks. Uniformed police officers continue to exist as attractive murder targets. We have recently seen this in New York, Baton Rouge and Dallas.

We need bipartisan legislative and community efforts led by religious leaders and local activists to reverse this troubling trend and raise the pool of police-seeking talent, in number, diversity and qualifications. A strong national public relations campaign, similar to military recruitment ads, that portrays the police profession in a positive light could help attract a diverse group of applicants who are earnestly seeking a noble calling.

Federally funded tuition reimbursement programs that have been successful in past cases, such as with the Peace Corps and the teaching profession, would incentivize college graduates, a key demographic to expand professionalization efforts, to consider the police as a career option. This would help reduce the burden of educational debt on a large group of young Americans and fill the police ranks with eager, college-educated officers.

Both new recruits and experienced officers must receive top-level training in communication, downsizing, and the use of force. Local agencies often lack the experience or basic resources to develop such training. National standards must be developed and mandated by the Department of Justice, which requires a significant investment in uniform, scenario-based training in these areas.

The Justice Department must also mandate internal accountability structures that are systematized and become standards across the country. Data collection and analysis designed to target particular officials for additional training and oversight, based on complaints and other key metrics, are essential to provide "early identification" of problem officers and build trust with communities.

Developing such detection systems nationally and enforcing locally federally funded technical assistance could happen if we make a commitment and can work to restore public confidence more efficiently.

The enactment of legislation quickly assembled in the wake of the Floyd tragedy, although well intentioned, only gives the hollow appearance of police reform and does not serve anyone's best interest. Only thoughtful and bold action will begin to repair the growing national divide between the police and the communities they serve.

Let's commit to funding reform measures. Now is the time. Our police and our nation demand it.