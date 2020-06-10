Defund the police? Democrats lead the list of those who take cash from police unions

Amid calls to remove the police and criticism from left-wing police unions following the death of George Floyd, an analysis of donations from police unions and political action committees (PACs) associated with the Law enforcement for members of Congress shows that some Democrats have led in support of law enforcement groups for the past quarter century.

The support, which also targets Republicans, underscores the plight of lawmakers in the midst of calls to review, cut budgets, or dismantle police departments.

Numbers released by Open Secrets, which is run by the Responsive Policy Watch Center, show that among current members of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, a handful of Democrats have received more campaign donations from police groups since 1994 than any other current member by a significant margin

The two main recipients of contributions from police groups in the Senate are Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., And Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The first two in the House are Representative Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., And House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

POLICE UNIONS UNDER FIRE TO THE LEFT AS CALLS FOR REFORM AFTER FLOYD'S DEATH

The figures come as Democrats in Congress are working to advance the Police Justice Act, a bill that would prohibit police from using strangleholds; reduce "qualified immunity", a doctrine that limits the liability of officers when they use force on the job; establish a federal task force to prosecute police misconduct cases and more.

"(No) it is not irrational to demand high levels of accountability and accountability," Hoyer said in a tweet Tuesday. "I hope Republicans work with us to advance the #JusticeInPolicing Act and send it to the POTUS desk."

But many Democrats in Congress have been careful to avoid explicitly endorsing calls to "underfund the police" that largely come from Democrats in local government and party activists.

Pascrell, who has been in office since 1997, has raised $ 43,160 in donations from law enforcement groups during his time in Congress, while Hoyer, who has represented his district since 1981, has received $ 35,500 from such organizations since 1994.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican of New York, ranks third among members of the House in the police union and police PAC money. He joined Congress in 2014 and has received $ 22,400 in such donations.

GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER WILL ESTABLISH TO TEST HOW CAPITOL HILL'S LAWYERS CONSIDER POLICE REFORM

In the Senate, Leahy raised $ 21,250 from law enforcement groups, and Klobuchar has seen $ 15,500 in such donations. In third place is Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Alabama, with just over half of Klobuchar's total: $ 8,918.

In both the House and the Senate, six of the police group's top 10 money recipients are Democrats.

The numbers tilt in favor of the longest-serving legislators, counting all electoral cycles since 1994. They also represent only a fraction of the total money raised by these politicians during their careers in Congress.

However, they reflect that for decades some Democrats have supported both police causes and police unions as well as Republicans, and that law enforcement groups saw those legislators as trusted allies.

The National Fraternal Order of the Police PAC, for example, praised several Democratic lawmakers in statements cited by Open Secrets.

"Since joining the leadership team, his office has regularly contacted the FOP to request our input on legislation that touches on police, labor and criminal justice issues," the group said about Hoyer. "His 'open door' policy for the FOP is invaluable when moving bills through the House."

About Klobuchar, a former prosecutor, the group said: "She has long been a friend of the law enforcement community. Senator Klobuchar has a proven record of supporting public safety legislation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each of those statements was attached to an announcement of a $ 5,000 donation to campaigns by lawmakers or political groups.

But the political tides are turning in the wake of Floyd's death and subsequent unrest. And Democrats, and even some Republicans, now back legislation for reforms that police groups have traditionally opposed.

"As the murder of George Floyd and countless other national tragedies have made clear, we must take steps to fix a broken system, and the Police Justice Act is an important step," Klobuchar said in a statement in support of the Law on Justice in the Police. "Communities of color have suffered injustices for too long. We must act now."