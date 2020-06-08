Deion Sanders had a starring role on the Yankees clown show

The latest installment in a series by Joel Sherman tells how the 1990 Yankees fiasco laid the foundation for a dynasty.

Deion Sanders pulled into the parking lot of the Yankees minor league complex driving a Mercedes over $ 100,000. Across the street was the Tampa stadium, where the Buccaneers played. That felt good on March 14, 1990, since Sanders was between two worlds.

The previous September 6, Sanders struck out in the sixth inning for the Yankees at the Kingdome, then began shaking hands on the bench and left to join the Falcons, having agreed to a four-year, $ 4.5 deal. millions. That helped explain the car from which Sanders pulled reporters at both open windows while using a remote control to change stations, even though the radio was a foot away from his hands.

MLB was in the midst of its seventh work stoppage since 1982, a lockdown that would last 32 days as players rebelled against the owners' request to share the income and a salary cap. When the lockout ended, he started a late season with an average salary of $ 578,930 and the Royals' largest payroll at $ 22.2 million, followed by the Mets, Red Sox, and Yankees.

Sanders would have his own financial skirmishes in his entertaining 1990 baseball season, as his two worlds battled for one of history's most distinct athletic talents.

The Yankees had recruited Sanders in the 30th round in 1988 because their leadership in the minor leagues loved athletes and George Steinbrenner loved soccer players. He had hardly any baseball experience and its rawness showed. But so did their amazing tools. But beyond speed, impressive speed, Sanders debunked expectations about Neon Deion or Prime Time by surprising team officials and ultimately teammates with substance: work ethic, fitness, and hunger to have success.

When Sanders first took batting practice as a professional, Yankees minor league director Bill Livesey recalled that he could only hit the ball on the ground. A week later, Livesey received a call informing her that, for fun, the Gulf Coast League team had organized its own home run derby. "Guess who won?" Livesey was asked. He replied "No" before hearing the answer. "It was Deion. There was nothing I couldn't do. "

So the Yankees put him on the fast track largely to begin the process of convincing him to become a full-time major league player. He came to Triple-A that first year and the Major Leagues briefly in 1989. But the special treatment and speed with which he was brought to the Major Leagues and the money they would offer him to give up soccer harmed his development and did not help his been to some corners of his own clubhouse.

On May 22, 1990, Sanders faced the White Sox and, as was his custom, drew a dollar sign on the ground with his bat. Carlton Fisk, 42, 21, catching the big boys, looked down in disgust. So when Sanders lunged for shortstop Ozzie Guillén in the third and half jogged before stopping and turning to the house, Fisk yelled, "Run the ball (bleeping), piece of (bleep)!"

Sanders did not acknowledge the warning. Instead, on his next at-bat, Sanders pulled out another dollar sign and said something under his breath. When asked to repeat what the now-hot hunter said, Sanders replied out loud, "Hey, the days of slavery are over."

Fisk replied that he didn't care about the color, just that he played well, and that if Sanders didn't want to, he would kick his butt. That triggered a bank cleaning incident. But Sanders calmed the situation when the teams played the following week in Chicago. Before starting, he held out his hand. And Fisk drew back.

Sanders returned from Triple-A after the All-Star break, a final effort by the Yankees to prevent him from joining the Falcons on training ground. The second series of the second half featured the Royals at Yankee Stadium and was hailed as a clash of stars from two sports, Bo Jackson versus Sanders, an oasis when Yankee Stadium imported in 1990.

The middle game did not disappoint. Jackson hit his first home run three times. It all came out of Andy Hawkins. Manager Stump Merrill allowed Hawkins to face Jackson a third time, although first baseman was open with runners on second and third, left-hander Greg Cadaret was warming up and left-hander Gerald Perry was on deck. Over the course of five innings, Jackson was the story of the game, winner of the football / baseball confrontation.

In the sixth Sanders whipped a sinking liner to focus on Mel Stottlemyre Jr., making his major league debut. Jackson unleashed a full Superman dive and had the rocket at his side. He landed so hard that his left shoulder was dislocated, he missed six weeks and years later he would say that the shoulder replacement surgery he needed was due to that play.

The Yankees third base coach had handled Sanders the year before in Double-A. He was Sanders' biggest sponsor, and he kept urging those who judged the book by the blatant cover to ignore it. Buck Showalter used to say that Sanders would have been a great league player if he had stuck with the sport because he had an excellent work ethic, a strong arm, deceptive pop and fantastic bat speed. But when it came to foot speed, Showalter said, "He could get away from the ball. They say a boy can really run, but nobody really could run like Deion. It was just a different level."

So even though Sanders was just cutting the bases to facilitate this journey, Showalter was fervently greeting him home. The ball came first and Mike Macfarlane had his plate blocked. However, the ball escaped when Sanders threw the catcher, flipped over and missed the plate. When Stottlemyre retrieved the ball and threw it back at Macfarlane, Sanders rushed over with a deke and then a lunge over the catcher to touch the plate before Macfarlane applied a tag. Jackson had hit three home runs and somehow Sanders won the night with a 15-second show of skill and will.

"That was one of my top three moments for my career," Showalter says now.

It was the highlight of Sanders' Yankee days, which were to end on the same day as another famous Yankee.

Barry Axelrod represented Sanders as a baseball player, having been connected with Sanders through his former legal partner Marvin Demoff, who among others represented former Yankee farmer John Elway. So he assumed that Demoff would represent Sanders in soccer and the two would devise a strategy for the best end result for the client. Instead, Sanders chose Steve Zucker as his soccer agent, and often, during the 1990 season, the two agents would provide conflicting answers to Sanders' plans, creating a whirlwind of controversy surrounding the two-sports phenomenon.

The Falcons were fining Sanders for every day he missed at training camp. But behind the scenes, Yankee executives George Bradley and Brian Sabean had struck a two-year, $ 2.5 million deal, a key draw because it was more than the Royals had given Jackson, for Sanders to play baseball as his sport. principal.

"I was so excited about it, I was shaking," recalls Axelrod. "This was going to be great news and big trouble."

But as news of a possible deal leaked, other owners contacted Steinbrenner to complain that he couldn't give as much to an untested player, and some veteran Yankees expressed the same sentiment. It was strange because Sanders was well liked in the clubhouse. Most agreed with Showalter: don't judge the cornerback for his cheeky cover art.

Pitcher Dave LaPoint remembers Sanders writing thank you notes to those who helped him every time they sent him in and called him "perhaps the most misinterpreted player." Steve Sax, the second baseman for those Yankees, says now: “I had a preconceived notion of Deion and I will say this: It completely changed the way I thought of him. He was a great teammate. He worked hard, was humble and respectful. "However, Steinbrenner heard from some players that they thought Sanders had not yet paid his dues, so they did not deserve that payment.

Through a spokesperson, Sanders declined an interview for this series, but recently told the YES Network: "There was a little bit of jealousy, a little bit of tension."

The same day that Steinbrenner was banned for life by Fay Vincent, he withdrew the offer to Sanders. Axelrod says he called Bradley to inform him that Sanders would never play for the Yankees again. On September 24, five days after the opening of "Goodfellas" in the United States, saying that the Yankees no longer wanted to be part of this type of drama, the new GM Gene Michael announced that Sanders had been released.

Much of the tension surrounding Sanders at the Yankees clubhouse was created by his close relationship with Mel Hall, who no one on the team thought worked hard, was humble or respectful.

Overall, the 1990 team's professionalism was poor. Álvaro Espinoza threw a bat and helmet at Merrill's feet when he used a pinch hitter for the shortstop who hit .224 that year. Randy Velarde left the organization when Mike Blowers was recalled because it would further reduce his playing time. Jesse Barfield demanded an exchange, and not just once. Andy Hawkins and LaPoint expressed fury at being removed from the rotation.

One of the pitchers who displaced veterans, Steve Adkins, walked with eight of the 11 batters he faced in his debut. The other, Dave Eiland, tore through Matt Nokes' tone after a bad performance, in part because the catcher didn't know Eiland had a sinker, which was his best shot. Traveling secretary Bill Emslie was arrested in Seattle after fighting with the team bus driver who was unable to find the correct door. Darrell Evans, on the job as a hitting coach for not even two months, told reporters, but not manager Merrill, who was looking forward to playing again.

Where there were no bad acts there was little comedy. For example, pitcher Chuck Cary was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion chasing a pop-up window near the Tigers' house when he tripped and fell headfirst on the knee of first baseman Steve Balboni.

There was more. However, you could put it all together and nobody was like Hall. He just didn't show up for a game in Toronto, then called him to say he had personal issues. He regularly demanded to be changed, as if there was a market for him. In late August, he was furious in front of the media at the club headquarters when he was dropped out of the lineup in Baltimore, broke into the manager's office to reprimand Merrill, closed the door on his way out, and broke the handle, and then he looked into my eyes. eyeball with a journalist and threatened his life.

Hall could hit a fastball, really hit a fastball, and that held him up at a time when it was inappropriate and unprofessional.

"Mel, with the zoo animals and the ever-changing $ 300,000 cars, I can honestly say I couldn't wait for him to get to the ballpark just to see what he would do that day," recalls LaPoint. "I mean, the day I go to use the StairMaster and they told me I can't because there are two cougars there, well, that was Mel."

Catcher Bob Geren says Hall "brought all kinds of crazy animals" to the stadium. Most famously, he brought in two cougars that peed on the clubhouse rug, enraging clubhouse manager Nick Priore.

"With Mel, there was a 'here we go again' with something strange," recalls Jeff Idelson, director of media relations for the Yankees in 1990. "Nick was really upset, in addition to being dangerous species and endangered, they were not trained for bathing. "

Hall was arrested after the season at his Fairfield, Connecticut home and charged with two counts of possessing potentially dangerous animals and importing wild animals without a permit.

With Hall having defeated the "Tiger King" for three decades, an Environmental Protection Agency sergeant said at the time: "It's one of those things where if you have a few dollars you can get one of these things if you want them. We are trying to dry up the market for all exotic pets. "

When Michael became general manager and then Showalter became manager, they saw his first job as fumigating the clubhouse. Mel Exotic represented what had to go if the Yankees were going to get better.

"Getting Mel Hall out of there was great in many ways," Showalter says now.

Players like Hall found refuge with the Yankees. Initially, the sport feared the Yankees would buy all the best players when Steinbrenner struck a 12-year, $ 500 million deal with the MSG Network in December 1988. But the best free agents were now avoiding the Yankees; no star with options would choose a place that Hall was literally turning into the Bronx Zoo. The Yankees had targeted starter Mark Langston and closer Mark Davis in the 1989-90 free agent class. Neither wanted to have anything to do with Steinbrenner or the Yankees, other than using them to boost deals elsewhere.

So the Yankees ended up being the last resort for players like Hall. And Pascual Pérez, who was given $ 5.7 million for three years despite a career of strange behavior and problems with alcohol and cocaine. His former manager, Buck Rodgers of Montreal, said at the time: "He is a sick man (due to addiction). He is a time bomb."

True to form, Pérez did not appear during the first eight days of spring training, and had to be tracked down by his own agency in his Dominican home country. Perez arrived at Fort Lauderdale Stadium in a two-car caravan on March 27, 1990, the day Madonna released "Vogue," at 6:41 p.m. The lights came on in an empty stadium. The Yankees found a minor league catcher and pitching coach Billy Connors and forced Perez to throw a bullpen with an entire group of reporters watching. Yankee officials would later wonder if Pérez injured his arm that night of forced punishment.

It turned out that the Yankees hadn't requested a shoulder exam before signing him, and Perez would make just three starts before needing shoulder surgery, then 14 more next year, and then would be suspended for all of 1992 for violating MLB drug policy. Before his shoulder was broken in 1990, Perez, of all people, joined the season's comedy by criticizing the Yankees' disposition and lack of seriousness. He told reporters, "When you go to a chicken fight, before you put your chicken in the ring, you need to make sure your chicken is fine."

Yes, to say something, Perez was using cockfighting as a metaphor.

Perez's brother Melido would pitch a hitless game shortened by the six-inning rain for the White Sox to open the second half of the season. The following year, Perez's no-hitter was removed from the record books when a rule came into force that a no-hitter had to be a full game of at least nine innings.

Turns out, it wasn't even the most exciting no-hitter released in July thanks to a Yankees and White Sox game that would also eventually be removed from the record books.

Andy Hawkins was just a Yankee in July because on June the team was going to release him (he had literally packed his bags), Mike Witt was lame and Hawkins had to go back into the rotation. He had a five-start revival in which he threw a 1.83 ERA and in one game threw 11 shutout innings and lost in the 12th against the Twins. However, it was his previous start the most famous of his career and, in many ways, he embodied the 1990 Yankees.

Sax remembers July 1 in Chicago as perhaps "the windiest game I've ever played." It was the kind of game that catcher / infielder Jim Leyritz didn't use to start on the left a third time, like Merrill did. Or start Mike Blowers, a defensive disaster, third for the first time in eight days. In a May game, Blowers made four mistakes, and LaPoint, who was pitching that day, tried to reduce the distress after mistake No. 3 by turning to the rookie and joking, "Look at it this way, at least everyone knows your name." . now."

Geren, who was catching on July 1, remembers that it was a Sunday morning for a breakaway and that plate umpire Dale Scott had a fairly wide strike zone. Both starters capitalized. Greg Hibbard maintained the horrible Yankee offense without hits in the sixth, and with the help of reliever Barry Jones, without scoring until the eighth. Hawkins had a no-hitter game with two outs in the eighth when the White Sox slim right fielder in his first full season, Sammy Sosa, dropped to third place for what should have been third. But Blowers threw it in the trash.

Hawkins walked with the next two hitters to load the bases before making Robin Ventura fly to the left. In the wind. Towards Leyritz, who in Sax's memory "looked like a brown bear on ice skates" tracking the ball from side to side before throwing it for a three-run error. Barfield then lost a fly ball in the sun that might have been called a hit, but the third inning error was ruled out, producing the fourth unearned run. Hawkins never gave up a hit in a full eight-inning game and lost 4-0.

"It's hard to throw a no-hitter and lose," says Geren now.

But these were the 1990 Yankees. Until the bitter end. On the last day of the season, at Yankee Stadium, the crowd applauded a visiting player when Cecil Fielder became the first American Leaguer since Roger Maris in 1961 to hit 50 home runs by hitting two to finish at 51. The No. 50 came out of Adkins, which the Yankees hoped would be part of the future, but he was pitching the last game of his career. A sense of hopelessness permeated the organization.

In a year when "Cheers" was the best television show, "Ghost" was the highest grossing film and Milli Vanilli was stripped of her Grammy Award for Best New Artists after revelations that the duo did not sing on "Girl You Know It & # 39; s True "On the album, the Yankees endured a season where one of their most promising young players became a cornerback, they were humiliated by both the Tigers and the Cougars, and were unable to hit and lost a no-hitter.

However, the season ended with Gene Michael as general manager, Buck Showalter on the major league coaching staff, and many special things that leaked below the surface. So a decade that began in despair would end in a dynasty.