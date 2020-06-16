Deion Sanders opens up about suicide attempt on Antonio Brown: "I almost did that"

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders was seen over the weekend working with free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

A video shared on social media showed Sanders talking to Brown and talking about how he hit rock bottom and became suicidal. Sanders told Brown he was too wrapped up in being "Primetime."

"I was suicidal, dog. I almost did that, "Sanders said at the Bleach report video. "I tried to do that because I couldn't handle that. I got to a low emotional level, a devastation of personal things going on, and I couldn't handle it. I'm glad and thankful that you never tried to get out."

According to The Undefeated, Sanders recounted his suicide attempt in his autobiography "Power, Money and Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life." He wrote that he survived a 30-40 foot drop without injury.

"I finally got down on my knees and gave it all to the Lord," Sanders said, according to The Undefeated.

“Slowly but surely, I had to deal with my faith, deal with my strength. He had to enter a lot of words to be able to fight the enemy. I wouldn't be where I am today without my faith. People argue about what faith is and who Jesus is, but it works for me. I'm not going to sit here and discuss who is what and what is what, I'm just going to say it works for me. "

Brown has had a tumultuous 12 months that culminated in sexual assaults and rape allegations. He was also arrested for allegedly hitting an engine near his Florida home.

He recently settled with Broward County prosecutors on charges of battery theft, theft of an unoccupied form of transportation, and criminal mischief related to an incident on January 21 in which a moving trucker, hired by Brown, accused him and his coach of assault. They gave him two years of probation.

In addition to two years of probation, Brown will undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, complete 100 hours of community service, and follow a restraining order from the truck driver and owner. from the moving company.

Paulina Dedaj of Fox News contributed to this report.