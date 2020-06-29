Deivi García among the reinforcements of the Yankees in the list of the summer camp 2020

No one knows what the 2020 season will be like, or if it will even be played, but the Yankees know who they will have at camp at the start of this strange season.

The team released its group of 58 players on Sunday for the resumption of spring training, and while there were no big surprises, it did include some prospects that could be called up for the first time in the midst of a pennant race.

Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia are among the young weapons that included the Yankees who could contribute to a rotation without Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery) and Domingo German (a restricted list for violating the MLB protocol on domestic violence last year).

They also announced the signing of Matt Duffy, 29, for a minor league deal. Duffy was released by Texas earlier this year. He was the Rays' third-base starter in 2018 and the centerpiece of the trade that sent Evan Longoria to the Giants, before an injury-ridden season last year.

Estevan Florial, the 21-year-old outfielder, was also included in the group after finishing last season with Tampa A-Class. Jasson Dominguez, the 17-year-old phenomenon signed almost a year ago, was not.

However, for all the new faces on the roster, the Yankees will be relying on established stars like Gerrit Cole and veteran players, including Masahiro Tanaka, Aroldis Chapman, and Aaron Judge.

Can Gleyber Torres build on what he's done earlier in his career, and can he be reliable at shortstop?

And they will need the judge, Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks to prove that they can stay healthy. Judge was sidelined during spring training with a fractured rib sustained in September, while Stanton had a strained calf and Hicks was rehabilitating from offseason Tommy John surgery.

Sánchez has struggled with injuries for much of his career, and the Yankees put six receivers on his roster, including newly signed Max McDowell, who had been in the Brewers' system.

Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar are listed to play roles at some point, with Andujar listed as a infielder / outfielder, along with Tyler Wade.

The teams had until 4 p.m. Sunday to present your lists. They will be allowed to have 30 players on the roster during the first two weeks of the season, with the number eventually reduced to 26 games and there will also be a squad of three-man taxis on all road trips in the event of injury or illness.

The other players will train at an alternate site, which could be Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre for the Yankees, for the remaining players to train in case they're called up to the Major League roster.

The Rays, who appear to be the Yankees' main rivals in the American League East, included perhaps the game's best prospect, Wander Franco, 19, on his 60-man roster.

Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander told reporters Sunday that Franco and other minor league players who may not be options to help at the major league level this season were included in the list because the team had "places to play "and they would benefit from the experience. .

"We hope to contend," said Neander. "We hope to compete."

Also impacting the Yankees is that the Blue Jays players were told to head to Toronto. The Blue Jays were thought to remain at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, with travel restrictions to Canada still in effect.

Here's a look at the preliminary list:

Jugs (33): Albert Abreu, Domingo Acevedo, Daniel Alvarez, Luis Avilan, Zack Britton, Luis Cessa, Aroldis Chapman, Gerrit Cole, Deivi Garcia, Luis Gil, Chad Green, David Hale, J.A. Happ, Ben Heller, Jonathan Holder, Tommy Kahnle, Michael King, Brooks Kriske, Jonathan Loaisiga, Tyler Lyons, Luis Medina, Jordan Montgomery, Nick Nelson, Dan Otero, Adam Ottavino, James Paxton, Adonis Rosa, Clarke Schmidt, Masahiro Tanaka, Nick Tropeano, Alexander Vizcaino, Miguel Yajure, Tony Zych.

Collectors (6): Kyle Higashioka, Chris Iannetta, Erik Kratz, Max McDowell, Gary Sanchez, Josh Thole.

Infielders (10): Miguel Andujar, Matt Duffy, Thairo Estrada, Mike Ford, Kyle Holder, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela, Luke Voit, Tyler Wade.

Gardeners (9): Estevan Florial, Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner, Zack Granite, Rosell Herrera, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Tauchman.