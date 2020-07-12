Delaware pizzeria owner thwarts robbery by throwing cake at suspect, cops say

A criminal looking for some dough got something else when he tried to hold up a pizza parlor in Delaware on Friday.

Delaware state police said they are looking for a man who attempted to steal Stargate Pizza in Sussex County, and only fled after the owner threw pizza at him.

Authorities said they received a call about the Greenwood incident at 10:30 p.m.

The owner told the soldiers that as he closed his business at night, a man with a machete approached him and demanded money from him.

"The store owner informed the suspect that he had no money and threw a pizza at him, prompting the suspect to flee," state police said.

The suspect ran out of the scene and got into a vehicle, driving north on the Sussex road.

The store owner was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact investigators at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by calling the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or through the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.