The ability to delete pages from a PDF is a crucial step forward for users of the document format. Where PDFs were once untouchable and could not be changed, pdf editors and software have made it possible to not only make changes to PDFs but to delete unnecessary pages. Users can open a PDF with these new tools and programs and choose which pages to remove and even rearrange the order of the pages. These new features give users more control over the documents and make it possible for them to create new, smaller documents from these larger files.

Using Lumin PDF to Quickly Delete Pages from a PDF

Lumin PDF is a program for editing and organizing PDF files. One of the key features of Lumin is the ability to delete, merge and otherwise rearrange the order of pages in a single, or multiple, PDF file. Lumin gives users these options thanks to its dedicated Page Tools sidebar. Users can simply click on the Page Tools icon on the main Lumin browser to:

Merge pages

Rotate pages

Rearrange pages

Delete pages

Insert a blank page

Crop pages

To delete pages using Lumin, users need to select the Delete pages drop-down menu and enter the page or pages they want to delete. Once they have selected what pages to delete, they can simply click delete and the pages will be removed.

How Lumin PDF Makes Document Arrangement Easier Than Ever

Lumin PDF is a tool that lets users perform advanced editing features on their PDF files without costing a premium. The program is available online and offline so users can continue to use the program even if they are not connected. On top of letting users delete, merge, and split PDFs, users can also use Lumin to edit their files by removing or adding text and inserting new images or other visual elements.

Lumin users can also sync their online, cloud-based storage platforms like Google Drive or Dropbox so they can start editing their files and save them automatically. Users can also more easily share their PDF files with Lumin and increase collaboration with its real-time features like leaving comments and annotations for other users to see.

Discover How to Add Lumin PDF to Your Arsenal Today

Lumin PDF is available to everyone who registers. The program is available for a free-trial version although the program’s abilities are limited in the trial version. To use all the Lumin features, users must sign-up for a subscription plan based on their needs, whether it is for individual, professional, or team use.

Users can choose their preferred usage format and then subscribe for a low weekly, monthly or yearly fee. Premium users get access to all of Lumin’s top-tier features like advanced security measures, OCR technology, and unlimited file conversion or compression sizes.