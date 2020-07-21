Delhi recorded fewer than 1,000 virus cases in a 24-hour span for the first time in weeks

Peter Hotez, founding dean and head of Baylor College of Medicine's National School of Tropical Medicine, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 5. Sarah Silbiger / Bloomberg / Getty Images

It is difficult to draw many conclusions at this time from the vaccine data released Monday by the University of Oxford, said Dr. Peter Hotez, professor and dean of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in the US, during a interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Hotez predicted that it will take until the middle of next year to find out if the vaccine really works.

"Looking at the data coming out of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, in a single dose, the vaccine did not appear to do much. The levels of virus neutralizing antibodies, which many consider a good indicator of whether the vaccines are going to work, were not very high, "Hotez said." In two doses it seemed to be better, but there were only 10 patients who received the two doses. " .

"So it's really hard to conclude, a lot of this," he said.

Hotez said the results suggest that a larger trial is needed.

"And that's the idea behind Operation Warp Speed. All of these vaccines will start entering phase 3 clinical trials at various times over the next year and then it will take a year to accumulate all the data showing that the vaccines really work, and that they are safe … But keep in mind that the first vaccines may not be our best vaccines, Hotez added.

"Many of them appear to be only partially protective, potentially preventing people from becoming seriously ill, but without interrupting transmission." So even then we will still have to keep a continuous check on public health. "

There are 23 Covid-19 vaccines currently in clinical trials worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.