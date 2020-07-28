Delivery is booming. However, there is still no perfect car for its drivers.





But soon things changed, according to Rogers. Ambitions became less elevated, he said. Domino's decided it would be too expensive to build a vehicle from scratch and it would be better to spend that money on advertising, he said. Instead, Domino's opted to modify a Chevy Spark, and only made 154 of his new delivery vehicle.

Eight years later, food delivery has increased in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. US sales of food delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats have doubled this year. But drivers still rely on passenger cars that are not suitable for transporting food or sensitive items that must be kept hot or cold.

Rogers learned that there hasn't been much of a market for a perfect delivery vehicle, and companies are generally happy to try to save money by having workers use their own cars.

A Domino spokeswoman declined to comment on Rogers' comments, other than saying that Local Motors had been a great partner and that some franchises had differing views on whether it would be profitable to rent vehicles for drivers.