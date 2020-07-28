Delivery is booming. However, there is still no perfect car for its drivers.

Rogers learned that there hasn't been much of a market for a perfect delivery vehicle, and companies are generally happy to try to save money by having workers use their own cars.
A Domino spokeswoman declined to comment on Rogers' comments, other than saying that Local Motors had been a great partner and that some franchises had differing views on whether it would be profitable to rent vehicles for drivers.
But there are some glimpses of hope for delivery drivers and customers who want their food to arrive in perfect condition. Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar, which rents vehicles to carry passengers and delivery drivers, began offering a three-wheeled vehicle called the Arcimoto Deliverator, during the pandemic.
The Deliverator has a single seat and a large compartment to transport deliveries. The vehicle is about a third the size of a traditional vehicle, making it easy to maneuver and park on crowded streets. The Deliverator retails for $ 19,900 and is manufactured in Eugene, Oregon. A driver steers with a motorcycle-like handlebar.
The new demand for cars comes mainly from drivers who want to make deliveries, Furnari said.
You have had more demand for the Deliverator than any other vehicle you have rented. (Furnari said he temporarily paused renting the vehicle to complete the new California DMV registration requirements.) The Deliverator is attractive, he said, because there is no gas to pay for, and the vehicle is the cheapest rental it offers, at about $ 33 a day, including insurance.
"It could revolutionize the delivery sector," Furnari said. "It has enough space and doesn't consume a lot of energy."
Mark Frohnmayer, founder and CEO of Arcimoto, started designing the vehicle in 2007. He felt it was a waste to use a 4,000 pound car to drive for a cup of coffee. He believed he could build a vehicle that would fill a gap between a motorcycle and a car.
Jim Oboyski, who will soon open a Wahlburgers hamburger chain franchise in Key West, Florida, has decided to give the Deliverator a try.
Oboyski said he was not happy with the high price of partnering with delivery services, which can cut deliveries by almost 30%.
Oboyski said he also found the vehicle attractive because it appeared to be a way of ensuring that food reaches customers in better condition. He plans to modernize the vehicle's food storage space with hot and cold compartments to hold burgers and smoothies.
"You don't just throw a bag of drinks in the front seat of an Uber driver's car, and as it goes, your food gets cold and your smoothies heat up, everything melts or chills," said Oboyski.
He also hopes the Deliverator will do well in the narrow streets of Key West. Oboyski will be watching closely to compare the financial returns of having his own delivery vehicle, rather than using an external service.
As for Rogers at Local Motors, he hopes to return to the world of delivery vehicles.
"Delivery is so important now," he said. "I would love to do it again with Domino's, and this time I really will."