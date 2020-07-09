Delle Donne waiting to hear from the WNBA medical review panel

WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is waiting for her case to be heard by the league's independent panel of doctors to see if she will be medically excused for the season, the Washington Mystics said Wednesday.

The Mystics star, who was the league's most valuable player last year, has struggled with Lyme disease since 2008 and could be at higher risk for serious illness if she gets the new coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Delle Donne tweeted Wednesday night that she was following protocol and awaiting the panel's results.

"I miss my teammates, but health and safety are the priority" she said.

His new Washington teammate, Tina Charles, is also awaiting a panel decision. Neither player is in Florida with the team.

Charles was traded to the New York Liberty mystics in the offseason. If Delle Donne and Charles miss the season, the mystics would be reduced to 10 players on the list.

The panel of doctors decides whether a player would be medically excused and receive full salary for the upcoming season, which is slated to begin later in the month at the IMG Academy in Florida. Players can choose not to participate and skip the season if the panel does not grant them a medical exemption. They will not be paid if they choose not to participate.

Delle Donne and Charles are two of the few cases waiting to hear from the league's independent panel of doctors.

If the two players have their cases approved by the panel, the Mystics will not be able to sign replacements as they would be above the salary cap. Washington will have to start the season with 10 on its roster.

Even if they could sign a player, it wouldn't be as easy as in previous seasons. Any player Washington or any other team would sign would have to arrive in Florida and remain in quarantine off campus for three days and then an additional four days on campus. The player would be tested for COVID-19 each of those days.

The mystics arrived on Monday and the training camp is scheduled to start on Friday, assuming all goes well with the current quarantine that all WNBA teams have been in since they arrived at the IMG Academy.

Washington is already without Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders, who decided to opt out of the season last month.

Delle Donne was traded to Washington prior to the 2017 season and helped the franchise win its first WNBA championship last year. She became the first WNBA player to shoot more than 50% from the field (51.5%), 40% from behind the 3-point line (43%), and 90% from the foul line (97.4%). Only eight NBA players have accomplished that feat.

The 6-foot, 5-star forward played three herniated discs on her back during last year's finals.

Charles, who averaged 18.1 career points, is still looking for his first WNBA championship. She was reunited with Mike Thibault, her coach, when she played for the Connecticut Sun before being traded to New York.