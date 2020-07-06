Dellin Bentances of Mets sees results after MLB shutdown

Dellin Betances took the 3 1/2 month shutdown of baseball calmly.

As spring training closed in March, the Mets reliever was still strengthening his left ankle after spending the offseason rehabilitating from a torn left Achilles. Now, the right-hander would like to believe he is ready for a routine of less than 60 games, with a stronger ankle.

"For me it was a kind of blessing in disguise," Betances said Sunday, referring to the closure of COVID-19. "I felt like I was going to be ready to start the season, but probably not where I would have liked to be, so now I think I'm going in the right direction and we have about three weeks to go and I'm ready to rock.

Betances faced seven batters in a simulated game at Citi Field on Sunday, the first of seven appearances he expects to receive against hitters before the Mets' first game on July 24. Last season Betances appeared in a single game for the Yankees, spending much of the season recovering from a shoulder impact and lat injury before tearing Achilles in his season debut in September.

Desperate for help from the bullpen, the Mets signed the former All-Star with a one-year contract worth $ 10.5 million. Of that, $ 5.3 million came as a guaranteed signing bonus, a significant detail given that most players are taking big pay cuts this season based on the shortened schedule.

Betances worked in recent weeks at a facility near his home in New Jersey and said he had to face Aaron Judge, Todd Frazier and Joe Panik, among other major league players who work at the same location.

Betances was still looking for his fastball when the Grapefruit League concluded – he was peaking at 91 mph. Where is he now?

"I'm not sure, but I think it's better than spring training," he said.

Betances' wife Janisa is pregnant with the couple's second child and will give birth near the end of the regular season. The pitcher indicated that his intention is to move forward, even when other players with potential partners have expressed concern given the pandemic.

"I am definitely committed," said Betances. "Our baby will be born in late September, so we will have a better idea of ​​how things are happening in this world and also in the world of baseball, so I feel that I am definitely committed." I will try to protect myself and be safe at all costs.

"I think the Mets are doing a tremendous job making sure we keep our distance and everyone is as safe as they can be. For me I haven't played in a couple of years, and I want to play, but at the same time I know that I have to be safe, for myself and my family too. "

Betances, if he's healthy, would give the Mets another option closer if Edwin Diaz fights. Manager Luis Rojas, at least publicly, says he has not established a role for his relievers. But it would be surprising if anyone other than Diaz started the season as a closer, despite his struggles last year, given the amount of talent the Mets surrendered to acquire it from the Mariners with Robinson Cano.

"(Betances) is just a great asset," said Rojas. "He's one of the boys … he has that closest potential ability and he gives us that depth in a short season."