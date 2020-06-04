Delta Air Lines to Block Intermediate Seats Through September, Cover Cabin Seats

Well, the center seat was never anyone's favorite anyway.

Delta Airlines will continue to block the middle seats and limit cabin capabilities on all flights until September 30 in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customer Experience Director Bill Lentsch described the measures as one of the "most important" proactive steps for a safer travel experience during this time.

"Reducing the total number of customers on each aircraft in the fleet is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a safe experience for our customers and individuals," Lentsch said in a statement. Wednesday statement. "Delta offers the highest standards of safety and cleanliness, so we are ready for customers when they are ready to fly again."

Until the end of September, Delta customers will view all intermediate seats as unavailable or unassignable when booking future trips. The Porter will also continue to block select aisle seats in aircraft configured with 2×2 seats.

The airline also extended seats through September 30 by limiting capacity to 50 percent in First Class; 60 percent in main cabin, Delta Comfort + and Delta Premium Select; and 75 percent at Delta One.

Under the new rules, Delta will consider increasing aircraft size or adding more flights on routes where increased customer demand is nearing time limits.

To protect both customers and crew amid the ongoing outbreak, Delta had previously installed Plexiglass safety barriers at the airport check-in counters, passengers asked wear masks and folded when disinfecting both planes and airport areas, among other measures.