Delta flight returns to boarding gate after travelers refuse to wear masks

The UK may have to choose whether to keep pubs open or allow schools to reopen it if it wants to keep rates of coronavirus infection low, a key member of the group advising the government on the response of the government told British media. Covid-19.

“By closing some of the other networks, some of the other activities may be necessary to allow us to open schools. It could be a matter of who they trade with each other and then it's a matter of prioritizing. Do we believe that pubs are more important than schools? Professor Graham Medley, who chairs the subgroup of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) on pandemic models, told BBC radio on Saturday.

Medley's comments were made a day after crowds were seen in bars and pubs in parts of northern England despite an increase in cases and the reintroduction of some government restrictions in various areas.

Pubs were reopened across the UK on July 4th.

"I think we are in a situation where most people think opening schools is a priority for the health and well-being of children," said Medley.

On Friday: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England would "slam on the brake pedal" in the next phase of reopening in a bid to curb rising rates of coronavirus infection.

New restrictions were announced for the north of England on Thursday night in an effort to "stop the spread of Covid-19". Across the country, certain venues slated to reopen Saturday, including casinos, bowling allies, skating rinks and "remaining close contact services" will remain closed until at least August 15.