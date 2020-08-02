Delta flight returns to boarding gate after travelers refuse to wear masks

Health experts recommend planning and caution when making decisions about whether to send children back to school, amid New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement Saturday that he will make a decision about reopening schools in New York. this week.

Cuomo said he is monitoring the infection rate across the state. Health experts have warned against reopening in areas of the US where Covid-19 transmission levels are still high.

If you try to open schools in areas where there is accelerated transmission, the teachers will get sick, the bus drivers will get sick, and all it will take is for a teacher to end up very sick in the hospital with Covid-19, and the entire district will be destabilized. school, and that's what's going to happen, "said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College, Saturday morning." We are preparing teachers to fail. "

Emergency physician Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi said Saturday that planning is key when considering reopening. It recommends that communities consider reopening once certain requirements have been met, including reaching a positivity rate of less than 5%, imposing face masks and implementing rapid tests, social distancing, and regular handwashing.

Fagbuyi noted that the measures "seem basic, but if you don't have any of these in place at the same time, there is always a gap, and once you do, the game is over."

In this case, the "game over" can be fatal.

If there is a child who gets sick and dies, unfortunately that affects the whole community, "said Fagbuyi.

Experts say that considering these possible consequences of the reopening may be helpful.

"We have to ask the question, are we willing to live with the end result of the inevitable situation in which teachers will become infected? That is going to happen," said Dr. Mike Saag, associate dean of global health at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. "Are we willing to live with those consequences? Because I think that is what we will see in about three months from now, unfortunately, with the infection rates we have."

Saag said leaders must be willing to act on the plans that are made.

"Once a plan is made, implementation has to keep up," Saag said. "If not, we should expect cases in schools, and it will not be news that someone in Mississippi or someone in another school system becomes infected."

Hotez recommended waiting for coronavirus cases to reach containment in the states before schools reopen. Saag said New York cases fell to levels close to those of the epidemic before considering reopening schools.

Cuomo said Saturday that even in New York, parents are understandably concerned.

It is not the choice of the school district, it is the choice of the parents, "Cuomo said." And that's why these plans are important. "

Saag noted that it is a difficult decision: "The question is, what are we willing to live with?"