Delta's last MD-88 flight: goodbye to a crazy dog

Washington to Atlanta (CNN) – In normal times, special flights such as the withdrawal of Delta Air Lines from the latest McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series aircraft flying in regular passenger service in North America are cause for celebration. With raging national crises, these are anything but normal times. However, in this tragic context, Tuesday's final flight was historic, joyous, and completely surreal.

Airline enthusiasts and employees flew in from across the country to be a part of this event, and I was lucky to be on board. After 33 years as the backbone of Delta's domestic fleet, and after nearly four decades flying the world's skies, the once ubiquitous MD-88 plane known as the "Mad Dog" disappeared from scheduled airline service on Tuesday, marking the end of an era for aircraft not only in the United States, but in most of the world.

This was the last scheduled passenger flight in the United States of any passenger jet designed and produced by McDonnell Douglas in the United States.

The importance of the MD-80 to the Atlanta-based operator cannot be overstated. Although Delta was not the first airline to fly the MD-80, the airline was the launch client for the Mad Dog's predecessor, the DC-9, in 1965.

Delta operated 120 examples of the MD-80 at its peak (of 1,191 built). Delta's MD-80s were specially updated and renamed MD-88. This beloved workhorse entered service on April 1, 1987, flying to almost every city in the North American Delta network with 900 flights per day.

MD-80s are affectionately known as Mad Dogs because they take off like rockets and, unlike most modern automated aircraft, require the full attention of pilots to fly and land. At their peak, they represented 50% of all Delta departures and arrivals at the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.

Over 33 years, the fleet flew with 750 million passengers, achieving 12 million hours in the air. On the last full day of operations, only 14 MD-88s and two of their MD-90 sisters were operating from the airline's base in Atlanta.

Retire in style

Which brings us to Tuesday flight DL88. The MD-88s were due to be retired later this year. But with falling demand, airlines like Delta have accelerated the retirement of their elderly fleets and parked thousands more planes.

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Delta has parked 650 jets, or half of the 1,316 combined jets in its mainline and Delta Connection fleets.

Delta MD-88s average 28.7 years. With Delta's bulky order book for new next-generation aircraft like the Airbus A220, the time for the Mad Dog had come and gone.

The star of the day was N900DE, the 100th MD-88 delivered to Delta. She had flown nearly 58,000 takeoffs and landings and spent 75,000 hours in the air since she first entered service in March 1992.

Tuesday's DL88 flight from Washington Dulles Airport was sold out in minutes. With Delta's Covid-19 policy of not booking flights that exceed 50% of First Class capacity and 60% of capacity in the main cabin, the aircraft was not full, something unheard of for final flights. Only 84 of 149 seats were occupied.

Passengers and crew aboard the last MD-88 flight posed for a group photo in Dulles. Chris Sloan

At 6:30 a.m., the door was packed with AvGeeks and enthusiastic employees. Despite the time when all airlines are facing their most severe crisis, Delta dispatched its workhorse in style.

To the delight of the crowd waiting for a duller adventure, the door was adorned with balloons and banners. The two captains and cabin crew had celebrity status with outbursts of applause when they headed for the door. The flight crew jumped into the festivities, gathering everyone for a commemorative "class photo" not socially distant.

Boarding began in groups of just a few rows from the back of the plane onward, in accordance with Delta's Covid-19 social distancing protocol. As we moved forward, our plane was soaked in a commemorative water cannon salute.

The drops of water dripping from the windows looked like tears as we passed through rows and rows of parked planes, victims of the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus. This powerful contrast was not lost on anyone.

In the cockpit: Captains Jim Hamilton (left) and Carl Nordin piloted the last flight. Chris Sloan

& # 39; A real pilot plane & # 39;

On board, before the show officially started, every crew member in the PA addressed MD-88 fanboys and fans with what the MD-80 meant to them.

Captain Carl Nordin retrieved passengers with Mad Dog factoids, but with his broken voice said, "He's our baby. He created a lot of jobs, this was the plane I trained on. It's going to be sad to park it one last time." "

"I will miss the hand that flies it. It is a real pilot plane," said Captain Jim Hamilton.

Ross Davis, a senior flight attendant, held back tears and said, "It was the plane I worked on the first day. It is close to my heart. It was the first plane that took me to an international destination, which was very important to me. "

Ross Davis is a big fan of the MD-88, the first to work as a Delta stewardess. Chris Sloan

What will you miss the most? "Wide corridors". Passengers also said they would miss the 2×3 seats, which reduce the dreaded center seat.

"I will miss the noise more," said one enthusiast who lives in Atlanta. "If you live less than 40 miles from the airport, you know what an MD-80 sounds like."

The MD-80 series was sometimes called "Mullet Plane", with its "front end business" whispering in the silent front of the cabin and the noisy "party in the back of the plane" from the Pratt & Whitney JT8D- rear mounted. 200 series engines.

Compared to any airliner built from the 1990s, the MD-80 is a noisy, low-tech, fuel-consuming, unfriendly relic from the 1980s. But when it entered Serving for the first time as DC-9-80, the aircraft had a competitive advantage.

"The MD-80 series aircraft, like their DC-9 predecessors, have been remarkably durable, some of them have remained in service even when the newer aircraft have been retired. They are being retired for economic reasons, not because they cannot continue to operate safely for years to come, "says Seth Kaplan, transportation reporter for NPR Here and Now and co-host of the AirlineConfidential podcast.

A surreal ending for an aviation icon

At 8:40 a.m., it was show time when the Pratts went bad. In 30 seconds, the lightly loaded 32-year-old plane spun like a rocket in the air from Dulles Runway 40. There was no applause, just complete silence as the audience drenched the engine symphony and the famous fighter jet shot. off.

With almost everyone on board wearing masks, it was difficult to measure someone's reaction. And when the catering arrived, it was a small plastic bag filled with a water bottle, energy bar, and hand sanitizer. This is a surreal and austere time.

However, with a short flight time of 1 hour and 45 minutes, these passengers came ready to celebrate! At just about the right time, passengers blew up Sharpies, turning the shutters of the plane's windows, overhead compartments, and walls into a canvas for art and autographs.

Social distancing became very difficult for the crew to control as passengers crowded into the hallways to take photos. A security card was distributed for everyone to sign, while any other security card was removed as a souvenir. Some passengers got a bit of jealousy and intrusive posters from the plane. The flight crew had to admonish the young crowd to leave those items in place.

At 9:35 a.m., the Pratts fell back and the Mad Dog began its final initial descent. The seatbelt sign lit up, but no one seemed to notice, or care. Finally, with everyone buckled in with seats upright, the grand finale appeared. You could feel that our crazy dog ​​didn't want to land. He had much more flight left in it.

At 9:41 a.m., with the cabin completely silent, the 28-year-old plane gently kissed runway 8L in Atlanta for the last time. With all their sororities already on their way to their final resting place, in Blytheville, Arkansas, the ATL scene without Mad Dogs really hit the mark. In just a few hours, N900DE would leave Atlanta, joining her sisters at the aircraft graveyard.

A crowd of enthusiastic employees waving Delta and US flags. USA They welcomed their last MD-88 house for the last time. After a final salute of water cannons, the windows fell back into drops that looked more like tears. Our relic from the 1980s sat on a worthy rest on the ramp awaiting its fate.

After the controls and cabin doors were opened, stewardess Ross Davis has the last word: "Thank you, Mad Dog, for the people you've moved in and the lives you've touched."