Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged







The singer and actress announced on Instagram Wednesday night that she has found a life partner in actor Max Ehrich.

"When I was a little girl, my biological father always called me his 'little partner', something that might have sounded strange without his southern cowboy accent. It made perfect sense to me. And today that word makes sense again. but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner, "Lovato wrote as the title of a series of photos.

The images show Lovato and Ehrich holding each other on a beach. She is wearing a large engagement ring on her finger.

"I am honored to accept your hand in marriage," he wrote. "I love you more than a caption can express, but I am ecstatic to start a family and a life with you."

On his own Instagram, Ehrich wrote to Lovato that he couldn't "spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife." The engagement comes over a year when Lovato spoke about his conversation with his parents about his sexuality and the possibility that he could end up with a woman. "It was actually kind of emotional but really beautiful," Lovato said in January. "After everything was done, I was shaking and crying, and I felt overwhelmed." At the time, she said she was still not sure what her future family would be like. "I don't know what my future will be like," he continued. "I don't know if I'm going to have children this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without her." Long open about her own mental health struggles, Lovato also spoke in April about mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers, and they are struggling with the uncertainty of these times," Lovato wrote in the caption. "That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations that meet the growing demand for crisis counseling due to COVID-19."

Lisa Respers France of CNN and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.






