Demi Lovato engages Max Ehrich in a beach proposal: "I knew I loved you the moment I met you"

Demi Lovato is engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich.

The 27-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer announced Friday morning on Instagram that she said "yes" to a romantic beach proposal by Ehrich, 29.

"When I was a little girl, my biological father always called me his 'little companion', something that might have sounded strange without his southern cowboy accent. It made perfect sense to me. And today that word makes sense again. but today I am officially going to be someone else's partner, "Lovato wrote in a caption below a photo slideshow of the happy couple taken after she said" yes. "

The interpreter then spoke of falling in love with Ehrich immediately after meeting.

"@maxehrich: I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it first hand, but thankfully you too … I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) and all the flaws, "he wrote.

Lovato credited Ehrich for "never" pressuring her to be "anything other than me."

"And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I am honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a title could express, but I am very excited to start a family and a life with you. I will I will love my baby forever. My partner. Here is our future !!!! "

Lovato posted several photos taken from the romantic proposal, which took place on a beach in Malibu, California, according to People. In the photos shared on the singer's account, Lovato and Ehrich are filled with happiness as they look into each other's eyes while standing on the sand. He dressed appropriately in all white while Ehrich was dressed in dark blue jeans and a black shirt for the occasion.

The new fiancee also showed off her large diamond ring, which according to the magazine is a sparkler designed by famous jeweler Peter Marco.

Ehrich, an actor, turned to his own Instagram account to announce the news, informing Lovato that he couldn't "spend another second" without calling the singer his fiancée.

"Ahhhh, you are every love song, every movie, every lyrics, every poem, everything you could dream of and something like a partner in life," Ehrich wrote to Lovato. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and ever."

"Here it is forever baby," the other half of Lovato continued. "You are the most beautiful inside and outside the entire world and I couldn't be more grateful that God has brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND I WILL ALWAYS APPRECIATE YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

Lovato and Ehrich were rumored to be dating for the first time in March. Since then, the couple shared PDA photos of each other during the quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the happy couple seemed to confirm their relationship by making a debut in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck with U" music video.

Lovato shared the same video clip of the couple dancing and kissing on her Instagram account at the time.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now. How really REALLY happy if you can't say …" Lovato captioned the video.

The singer previously dated actor Wilmer Valderrama for six years before they separated in June 2016. She has also been linked to Henry Levy and Austin Wilson.