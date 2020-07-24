Demi Lovato says she feels & # 39; free & # 39; of his & # 39; demons & # 39; 2 years after his overdose: & # 39; Thank God & # 39;

Demi Lovato is reflecting on her past and is grateful.

The 27-year-old singer took to social media on Friday, where she was candid with her fans about how she felt, calling the day her "miracle day." The date, July 24, marks Lovato's second anniversary of his near-fatal overdose.

"I am very blessed to have one," wrote Lovato. "It represents how the (doctors) at Cedar & # 39; s-Sinai (sic) saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams."

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I am committed to the love of my life," she continued of her new fiancé, Max Ehrich. The actor and Lovato revealed their engagement news on Thursday.

"… I can really say that I feel free from my demons. Each and every one," he added.

Lovato noted that in the past few years, she has really worked on herself.

"And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because in the last 2 years, I have worked more on myself than in my entire life," she shared. "The things that used to keep me depressed for weeks or even months pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has given me infinite security."

She added: "Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'I' (tattooed) to remind myself no matter what happens, I promise to love myself. You can't completely love another without loving yourself. "

Lovato concluded her post by thanking God, her loved ones and admirers.

"Thank God for this peace and understanding, but above all it gives me the strength to fight in my darkest moments. Thank you to my family, friends and admirers for supporting me and respecting my privacy on this journey. I love you all," she wrote.

Lovato also shared the note on Instagram, where he included a clip of her in the car listening to Paramore's "The Only Exception". Ehrich, 29, took the video on his way to propose to Lovato.

"Feeling so grateful that I wrote something … (swipe left) 🤍 ps. @Maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the road to propose 🥺🥰 I love you darling …" the video captioned.

Ehrich also commented separately on the publication, sweetly writing: "I couldn't not record this moment. You are the most resistant, strong, compassionate and beautiful angel. I cannot imagine my world without you and I am grateful beyond the words that God gives you kept here. I love you so much and I can't wait for our future. "

Lovato replied: "I couldn't be more in love with you … it is not possible. But I will say the same in 10 minutes … I love you infinitely".

Lovato and Ehrich were rumored to be dating for the first time in March. Since then, the couple shared PDA photos while they were quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic, apparently confirming their relationship in May by making a debut in the music video "Stuck with U" by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.