Demi Lovato shares new photos of Max Ehrich's romantic proposal

Demi Lovato gave fans an inside look at the exact moment her now fiance Max Ehrich proposed.

The "I Love Me" singer got engaged on the beach.

As Ehrich, 29, proposed, a photographer went into hiding to capture the sweet moment when he knelt on one knee and then received a hug from Lovato, 27.

"The best night of my life … still soaking everything … I love you baby @maxehrich 💍", Lovato captioned in the photos.

Ehrich posted the same photos and revealed that David Matthews Band's "Crash Into Me" was playing when he proposed. "I love you more every second @ddlovato," he wrote.

Last week, Lovato announced that she had become engaged to Ehrich.

"Today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," wrote the singer "Confident." “I knew that I loved you the moment I met you. It was something that I cannot describe to anyone who has not experienced it first hand, but fortunately you too. "

She continued: "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I am honored to accept your hand in marriage.

"I love you more than one title I could express, but I am very excited to start a family and life with you. I always love my baby. My partner. Here is our future !!!" Lovato concluded.