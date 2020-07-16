Demi Moore explains her carpeted bathroom

The actress spoke to Seth Meyers on her late night show Tuesday night about the care she received and who is responsible for the brown wall-to-wall carpet.

"It was originally Bruce Willis' choice, not to postpone it," Moore said of her ex-husband's decision to carpet the bathroom of their Idaho home.

She went on to say that it really isn't that strange considering that the house is in the mountains and is "very cold."

The fascination with Moore's toilet began after she tweeted some images from her recording of her new podcast, "Dirty Diana" sitting there on a mini sofa. Almost immediately, fans began commenting on the carpet and statue of Joan of Arc.